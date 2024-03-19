Larry Floyd is a retired Colonel from the U.S. Air Force. He served on active duty for 25 years and had 10 deployments. He’s been awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Multiple Air Medals and the Combat Action Ribbon.

He’s marching to a new cadence now, though, as the President of C4 Easley, Inc. He’s got just one employee and several volunteers. He’s spent the past 14 months getting it off the ground and it’s that “giving back” that seems to motivate him.

Floyd took some time to answer some questions and reflect on his journey.

Q: Can you talk about the 4 Cs and how it helps the local residents?

FLOYD: Community- We are focused on the Easley area. The U.S. is the most generous country in the world when it comes to financial assistance. While we should be proud of that, we also can’t lose sight of looking after our own immediate community. C4 Easley’s mission is to meet the needs of those in a crisis in the Easley area.

Crisis Assistance- C4 Easley stands ready to assist during any crisis to include homelessness, addiction, natural disaster, trafficking, etc. It is a wide mission, but the focus is on the immediate crisis.

Counseling- C4 Easley develops a custom plan when it comes to counseling. The effort is getting to the root cause and focusing on changing the way a person approaches their life. This includes changing decision making and striving for consistent performance.

Care- There are many in our community that are struggling with basic needs. With our partners in the area, we strive to care and look after those most at risk.

Q: You’ve already had some great “success stories” along the way with the 4Cs. Can you talk about a couple of those stories?

FLOYD: We have helped Ukranian refugee families find employment and housing. Recently we were able to find transportation and housing for a homeless family of 6. We stepped in when a family of four lost their house in a fire 2 days before Christmas and covered their housing until the Red Cross and their insurance company were able to engage. We’ve gotten the addicted into programs who are now clean and reconciled with their families to include their children. We have helped a 17 year-old kick a vaping habit that was undermining his performance at school and impacting his physical health. We worked with corporate partners and helped an elderly widow by covering an expensive plumbing and roof repair from a fallen tree. We have helped over 50 families in our area.

Q: What would you say to someone who has never heard of your organization?

FLOYD: If you need help, if you need hope, we are here. We strive to be the 911 for folks in a crisis. We have a vast network of volunteers and other organizations we collaborate with to include other non-profits, first responder chaplains, churches, etc.

Q: How did your organization get started?

FLOYD: C4 actually started in Union, SC. Brad Goodale is a fellow veteran as well as a pastor for over 20 years in Union and felt convicted to do more for his community. He has been running C4 in Union for over 6 years and has been a tremendous coach and mentor to me starting up C4 Easley. Brad is also working to establish a C4 in the Spartanburg area and Augusta, GA.

Q: You are also very supportive with military veterans who are trying to adjust to the civilian world. Can you elaborate on that?

FLOYD: I spent 25 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Colonel. Currently, approximately 0.5% of the citizens of this country serve on Active Duty. There is a tremendous burden being carried by an extremely small percentage of our total population. The families serve and sacrifice as well. It can be very difficult for civilians and veterans to relate. Most have never had to watch a loved one leave for a year, let alone to a war zone. There are a number of resources in our area that are very effective in aiding veterans in transitioning from military service to being a civilian employee. C4 Easley stands ready to assist any veteran tap into existing resources as well as provide hands-on assistance in resume writing, counseling, etc. I would add our veterans have tremendous leadership skills and excel in demanding environments that require innovation and unique solutions. They’ve spent their adult lives doing exactly that.

Q: What is the toughest part for you with this new organization?

FLOYD: Crisis Assistance falls outside normal business hours. We have to be flexible and appreciate that each client and crisis will have their own unique challenges. There’s no cookie cutter approach.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add?

FLOYD: There’s no greater mission that looking after your fellow neighbor. I think our culture has desensitized us to the struggles folks are dealing with around us. There is a lot of darkness and pain in the world. We all have a choice. Do we sit on the sidelines and just watch, or do we get out of our comfort zone and help make the world a better place. C4 Easley’s mission is to be a light in a dark world.

