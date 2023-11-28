Whether you like the fast-paced excitement of time by the water or the more relaxing, nestled awayfrom-it all feeling of being tucked into a secluded area, with water as your background, Lake Norman is the ideal spot for your summer vacation.

In the center of it all, but nestled in a quieter community, Lake Norman is located outside of Charlotte, N.C., with seven nearby towns offering all the amenities you could need or want — from renting a home and securing a boat for the day or week to dining in fine restaurants and enjoying the nightlife that can be found within a few short miles.

Whether bringing your family, friends or just your significant other, the breathtaking lake and the intricacies found in all the amazing communities surrounding it offers something for every taste.

There’s no question, you can sit back and relax, hit the town or, during your stay, do both. Escaping to Lake Norman offers the magic of a summer vacation you’ve dreamed about and now can experience.

Want to know more?

1. Find a rental home

The options in and around Lake Norman are like a delectable buffet, waiting for you to hand-pick your favorite. And with seven towns in the area –- Mooresville, Davidson, Cornelius, Sherrills Ford, Denvier and Troutman –- there are a plethora of options. Hotels are a cell phone call away, but to enjoy the full experience renting a lake house would be the ultimate vacation experience. Stay Lake Norman is a vacation rental website and a great resource to find that perfect getaway. Check it out.

2. How about a little boating?

If you’re going to really enjoy Lake Norman, then renting a boat for the day or the week should be high on your priority list. It’s really the best way to enjoy those breathtaking views, feel the breeze as you cruise and just relax. To help you find the perfect rental, try one of these businesses:

• CS Boat Rentals

• Lake Norman Stay and Play

• Lake Norman Boat Rentals

• Lake Effects

3. The offerings will amaze you

When you aren’t cruising the lake, finding something else to do is just a matter of a quick glance of Lake Norman Revealed. It’s a website chock full of events going on in and around Lake Norman. You can also find happenings in the big city of Charlotte. We suggest taking a look at Lake Norman Revealed as you begin to plan that dream vacation.

See events here.

So, pick a date, find an available lake house and boat rental and check out the happenings scheduled for the time you plan to be there and get ready to experience the magic of Lake Norman.

Find your way here next summer; we’re sure once you’re here for the first time, it won’t be the last time!