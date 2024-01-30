EASLEY — Melanie Ginn, from the Pickens County VA, made a special presentation last week at the Easley American Legion Post 52 meeting.

“I’m here tonight to announce to anyone that – they might have already heard – that The Wall That Heals is coming to Pickens County. Particularly, Liberty, in November.”

This big event will take place from Nov. 8-11 over Veterans Day and the U.S. Marine Corps birthday.

“They are telling us to expect close to 7,000 visitors,” Ginn said. “They are telling us to be prepared and have the volunteers in place. We want to make sure that everyone has the experiences and all of visiting The Wall. Hopefully, the Vietnam veterans will have some type of closure, seeing some of the veterans they may have served with.”

Ginn said The Wall is “massive” and it takes up to 375 feet.

Added Ginn, “Please come out and support. We don’t (always) get this opportunity. It might not come around for several years back into our community. This is an opportunity for families to come out with their children and their grandchildren. Just come out and support these veterans because they did not get the support they needed and should have gotten when they came home.”

Remembering our loved ones: A special tribute was made at the meeting for all of the Post 52 members who have passed away in the last year. They are: Jonathon Bigby, Ralph Bowick, John E. Britt, William OP. Kendall Jr., Ramon M. Massey, Roderick M. O’Shields, David Owen, Evan Pamplin and Allen F. Quinn.

Legion notes: The Easley American Legion baseball uniforms have already been ordered. The tickets for the Rifle Raffle have been ordered. Each ticket is aq chance to win one of 52 rifles or shotguns to be drawn and given away twice a day from July 10 to Aug. 4. Tickets are $25 each. You can call Sam Gillespie (678-643-1643), Paul Smith (864-238-9144) or leave a message at (864-442-6120) and someone will return your call.

The board is increasing its dues from $50 to $60 due to the national trend.

All military veterans with an honorable discharge are welcome in the Legion and the local Post 52. Legionnaires have been helping veterans since 1919 when the veterans came home from WWI. Post 52 meets everey fourth Tuesday of the month at 1900 hours and at 310 Pope Field Road.

Post 52 Legionnaires are currently preparing for Baseball and Palmetto Boys ahnd Girls State as part of our youth programs.

Another event: Forest Acres Elementary will be having a Winter Fest at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. There will be games, activities, hot chocolate bar, a photo booth and so much more. Post 52 is planning to help boost the event with their snow cone machine.

Membership update: Post 52 is six months into their membership renewal process and are at a 74.5 percent renewal rate.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.