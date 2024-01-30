SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) with assistance from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History (SCDAH) has been awarded $80,000 in federal grant funds from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC) to conduct an historical records regrant project.

Local governments, historical records repositories, and non-profit organizations in South Carolina that preserve and/or provide access to South Carolina’s historical records or support the state’s archival community in education and training can apply for grant funding to supplement costs for projects involving historical records access and preservation; archival program enhancement; and archival education and training. Further funding priorities give special consideration to traditionally underserved institutions and collections, especially those focusing on South Carolina African American and Native American history and rural areas of the state.

Examples of eligible projects include identifying, organizing, and improving access to historical records; digitizing or microfilming and protecting records of permanent value that are endangered or inaccessible; developing records management programs; and providing workshops, seminars, or other training on archival practices and policies. Projects that are NOT eligible include routine operations of a repository; collections of commercially produced newspapers, rare books or similar publications; and historical materials that are privately owned or deposited in institutions subject to withdrawal upon demand. All projects must demonstrate adherence to NHPRC guidelines and recognized national standards.

The recent SC SHRAB 2022-2023 Regrant Program, made possible by a grant from the NHPRC, provided the funding for projects at twelve state institutions ranging from rehousing archival textile mill collections to the transcription and digitization of historical African American manuscripts. Details for each awarded project is available on the SCDAH website at https://scdah.sc.gov/sc-shrab-grant-success-stories.

SC SHRAB is accepting Letters of Intent by April 17, 2024 and grant applications until June 28, 2024. Grant applicants are also required to attend a virtual Information Session. The grant guidelines, application and further information is available on the SCDAH website at https://scdah.sc.gov/shrab-regrant-program. For more information, contact the State Historical Records Advisory Board at 803-896-6128.

About the South Carolina Department of Archives and History:

The South Carolina Department of Archives and History is an independent state agency whose mission is to preserve and promote the documentary and cultural heritage of the Palmetto State. The department houses one of the most comprehensive state archival collections in the nation, spanning more than 325 years of South Carolina history.

About the State Historical Records Advisory Board:

The South Carolina State Historical Records Advisory Board was established on November 17th, 1975 by Governor James B. Edwards via Executive Order. The board serves as a central advisory body for historical records planning and for projects carried out under the program in the state.