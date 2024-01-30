PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County has been chosen to receive Federal funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, and United Way Worldwide.

The National Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board and an advocate for the homeless will determine how the federal funds awarded to Pickens County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by various service organizations in the area.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available in this phase of the program. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; demonstrate the capacity to deliver effective emergency food and/ or shelter programs; have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Pickens County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the Salvation Army, United Christian Ministries, Family Promise, and Clemson Community Care.

Private or voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Jennifer Brown at United Way of Pickens County at 864-850-7094, extension 132, for an application.

The deadline for the applications is April 7, 2024.