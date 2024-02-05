Dear Editor,

On the evening of January 19, 2024, at the Pickens-Easley basketball game, I was warmly recognized for my 40th season as a coach and mentor for Blue Flame Basketball.

I want to express my sincere appreciation to everyone who was involved in planning such a humbling honor and for everyone who was in attendance.

I feel compelled to recognize my supportive family, the administrators, my coaching colleagues and friends, and all the players I have been privilege to coach. They are all considered by me as special threads that help make up the tapestry of life!

Also, I especially thank The Easley Progess for such a nice feature on me.

There is no doubt that God has richly blest me and He deserves all praise and gratitude!

Gary J. Monroe

Pickens, SC