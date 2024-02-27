EASLEY — On February 26, 2024, the School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Chris Brewington to become the next principal of East End Elementary School, starting July 1, 2024.

This follows the retirement of long-time principal Tammy Day at the end of the 2023–24 school year.

“We had many outstanding candidates for this position, but Chris stood out with his passion, leadership, and vision for East End Elementary,” said Superintendent Danny Merck. “His commitment to student-centered education and collaborative leadership style were key factors in his selection for this crucial role.”

Brewington brings a wealth of experience to East End Elementary. Since 2019, he has served as the assistant principal of Gettys Middle School, and from 2008 to 2019, he taught Science and later led the middle-level At Risk program there. During his time as a teacher at Gettys Middle and After School program director at Forest Acres, Brewington was selected by his peers as Support Employee of the year twice (2004 and 2006) and Teacher of the Year in 2018.

His achievements also include being a top-four finalist for the SDPC District Support Employee of the Year in 2006 and for the SDPC District Teacher of the Year in 2018. Brewington holds a B.S. in Elementary Education from Southern Wesleyan University, earned in 2008, and a Master of Science in Administrative Supervision from Liberty University, obtained in 2011.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen as the next principal of East End Elementary, and to continue serving the community of Easley,” said Brewington. “I look forward to working with the students, teachers, staff, and parents to build on the strong foundation laid by Mrs. Day. Together, we will continue to create a nurturing and dynamic learning environment where every child can thrive.”

Brewington, his wife Casey, and their two children, Cason and Calleigh, currently reside in Easley.

He will begin his new role on July 1, 2024.