Dear Editor,

I live in Eastbourne, UK which is situated on the south coast. To the west of the town are hills that are part of the South Downs. When the weather is poor these hills are regularly shrouded in low cloud.

On the 2nd February 1944 a B24 Liberator bomber crashed into the hills in bad weather returning from a mission. Sadly the entire crew were killed. A memorial stone was erected at the scene to commemorate those brave young man.

Both of my grandfathers served in WW2. I’m obviously very proud of them and what they did. I also appreciate a huge amount the sacrifices made by countless American men, travelling thousands of miles to help protect my country, many of whom never went home.

As today is Remembrance Day, my daughter and I went to the memorial to lay flowers and pay our respects.

One of your town’s sons, S/Sgt James L. Wilson from Easley, South Carolina was one of the flight crew.

I have attached two photos of the memorial.

Kind regards,

Chris Storey

Eastbourne, UK