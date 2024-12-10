EASLEY — The body of a woman previously reported missing in Greenville County was found in a submerged car in Easley on Sunday.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, a single vehicle crash occurred in Easley sometime between December 2 and December 3. Reports state the unrestrained driver of a Kia traveling west on West Church Road appeared to have lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and crashed into a creek.

The coroner’s office said the body of 54-year-old Shelia Walker Thompson, of Greenville, was found submerged in a vehicle near West Church Road and Alpen Road Sunday afternoon.

Thompson was previously reported as missing out of Greenville last week.

According to reports, an individual helping the family found the car partially submerged under a bridge by “pinging” the victim’s cellphone.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death the result of freshwater drowning and has ruled it as accidental.