EASLEY — The Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library is excited to invite the community to celebrate its 20th anniversary on February 27 from 1-5 p.m. This special event will reflect on two decades of service to the residents of Easley and Pickens County and commemorate the library’s enduring role in promoting education, connection and growth.

Since its opening in 2005, the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library has been a central hub for learning, discovery, and inspiration. The library honors the legacy of Captain Kimberly Hampton, a U.S. Army pilot and Easley native who tragically lost her life while serving her country.

This anniversary celebration offers an opportunity to reflect on the library’s legacy while also looking forward to its continued impact on the community in the years to come. The Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library has been more than just a place to check out books. It has been a home for community events, a place of learning, and a symbol of resilience.

Through all the chapters – whether it’s programs for kids, resources for adults, or space for lifelong learning – the library has continually adapted to meet the needs of our community. This commemorative anniversary is a time to reflect on the library’s growth and the lasting impact it has had on generations of families, students, and community members. We invite you to join us, reminisce, and be a part of this joyous occasion as we celebrate 20 years of service and look forward to the next 20 years.

The event will be held Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 1-5 p.m. at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library, 304 Biltmore Road, Easley, SC, 29640.