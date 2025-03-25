CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University’s School of Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STeM) recently announced the addition of Dr. Kelly Grogan to its full-time faculty as Professor of Chemistry.

Grogan joins SWU after 12 years at Warner University in Lake Wales, Fla., where he taught both chemistry and physics while serving as Associate Dean of Policy and Curriculum and Director of the Honors Program. Passionate about the intersections of science, the liberal arts, and Christian faith, he developed courses integrating a Christian worldview with science and modern culture, university officials said.

“Dr. Grogan brings a commitment to integration of faith and learning, and the need for teaching demonstrating that God’s truth is a solid foundation for scientific knowledge will greatly benefit our University community,” said Dr. Robert McFarland, Provost and Executive Vice President.

An accomplished researcher, Grogan has co-authored numerous articles in prestigious scientific journals, including Analytical Chemistry, The Journal of Environmental Radioactivity, and The Journal of Radioanalytical and Nuclear Chemistry. He holds three degrees from Clemson University: a B.S. in Polymer and Textile Chemistry, an M.S. in Environmental Engineering and Science, and a Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering and Science with a specialization in Environmental Radiochemistry and Health Physics. He also completed a post-doctoral fellowship in the Nuclear Chemistry Division at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Md.

At SWU, Grogan will teach a variety of chemistry, physical science, and physics courses. Dr. Staci Johnson, Chair of the School of STeM, expressed her excitement about his arrival: “His experience and expertise will allow him to fill several essential gaps as we improve our physical science curriculum and launch our partnership with Clemson’s engineering program.”

Beyond academia, Grogan and his wife, Ashley, stay busy with their six children, who are actively involved in soccer, FFA, and youth group activities. The Grogan family also shares a love for the outdoors and college athletics.