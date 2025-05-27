1 in 3 workers in Pickens County’s most common jobs struggle to get by

EASLEY — In 2023, 36% of workers in Pickens County’s 20 most common jobs lived in households that couldn’t afford basics, according to new data from United Way of Pickens County and its research partner United For ALICE. These workers – the backbone of every community – include food services, retail, manufacturing, health care and social assistance, and educational services.

The State of ALICE in Pickens County reveals that traditional measures of poverty have severely undercounted the number of households countywide that are living in financial hardship. While 18% of all households in the county lived in poverty in 2023, the new research shows that 31% – nearly twice as many – were ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). Combined, 49% of Pickens County’s households fell below the ALICE Threshold of Financial Survival in 2023, down from 51% in 2022.

ALICE households bring in less than the basic costs of housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology, plus taxes. Yet because their income is above the Federal Poverty Level, they often don’t qualify for assistance.

“When we underestimate how many households are struggling, we underestimate what it truly takes to build thriving communities,” said United Way of Pickens County President, Julie Capaldi. “This means entire families and essential workers may be overlooked for support, left without the resources they need to stay healthy, achieve financial stability and reach their fullest potential. That’s a loss not just for ALICE, but for all of us.”

The crux of the struggle for ALICE families is the gap between wages and expenses. In 2023, a family of four in Pickens County needed $78,516 just to cover the essentials – nearly three times the Federal Poverty Level of $30,000. Yet even with both parents working full time in two of the county’s most common jobs – a personal care aide and a manufacturer – this family’s combined income still fell short of the cost of basics by $28,201.

The State of ALICE in South Carolina also reveals that in 2023:

● South Carolina ranked 34th in financial hardship among all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, with one of the nation’s highest percentages of households struggling to make ends meet.

● Some groups face financial hardship at disproportionate rates, with 86% of the youngest and 60% of the oldest households in Pickens County falling below the ALICE Threshold, compared with 40% of households headed by someone age 25-44.

● Housing continues to be an obstacle for struggling families. Among households below the ALICE Threshold in Pickens County, 69% of households that rented and 41% of those that owned were rent and housing burdened – meaning they paid 30% or more of their income on rent and housing costs.

“ALICE families are especially vulnerable during natural disasters and times of economic uncertainty and yet often feel unseen or left behind,” said Stephanie Hoopes, Ph.D., National Director at United For ALICE. “By providing a name and a way to quantify these households, we’re equipping communities with the data to build solutions that offer better choices and real pathways to stability.”

More state and local data is available through the interactive dashboards on UnitedForALICE.org/south-carolina.