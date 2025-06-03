CENTRAL — The top two Grand Award winners from the 2025 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair, hosted by Southern Wesleyan University in March, advanced to the world’s most prestigious pre-college science competition: the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). Held May 12–16 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, ISEF welcomed nearly 1,700 high school finalists representing 48 states and more than 60 countries, regions, and territories.

Tinisha Singh (D.W. Daniel High School) and Alejandra Rodriguez (Easley High School) earned this honor following exceptional performances at the Region 1 competition earlier this spring. In Region 1, Singh placed first in the Senior Plant Sciences category for her project, “Testing Salt Tolerance to Improve Crop Sustainability,” while Rodriguez placed second with her microbiology project, “The Association of Structural Variation in Medically Relevant and Complex Genes.”

Their advancement to this elite level marked an incredible achievement, placing them among the top young science researchers in the world.

Southern Wesleyan faculty members, Dr. Michele Eller and Dr. Staci Johnson, accompanied the students to Columbus, supporting them throughout the competition week and continuing the university’s commitment to STEM education and mentorship.

“Tinisha and Alejandra demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity, and scientific insight on a global stage,” said Dr. Staci Johnson, Chair of the Division of Science at Southern Wesleyan University and Director of the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair. “We’re incredibly proud to have supported their journey to ISEF and are excited to see how they continue to grow as leaders in STEM.”

Now in its 75th year, Regeneron ISEF remains the premier global platform for high school scientists and engineers. Over $9 million in awards and scholarships were distributed in 2025, recognizing creativity, scientific rigor, and innovation across all STEM fields.

Save the Date – March 20, 2026

Planning for next year’s South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair is already underway. The 2026 event will once again be hosted at Southern Wesleyan University, continuing to spotlight the incredible talent and potential of Upstate students.

As a reminder, students in the Junior and Senior Divisions (Grades 6–12) must obtain pre-approval for their projects before beginning any experimentation. This requirement, mandated by both the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) and the ThermoFisher Junior Innovators Challenge (JIC), ensures compliance with essential safety and ethical standards.

Students who do not complete the pre-approval process will not be eligible for advancement to these prestigious competitions.

For more information, contact sciencefair@swu.edu or visit www.swu.edu/sciencefair.