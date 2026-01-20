PICKENS COUNTY — Clemson officials announced on Jan. 17 they were informed by the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) of a confirmed case of measles of an individual affiliated with the university. The individual has isolated per DPH requirements, and DPH is conducting contact tracing with individuals who may have been exposed and outlining isolation and quarantine protocols. DPH will provide email notifications to any individuals identified as possible contacts who may need to quarantine, they said.

According to DPH, a person infected with measles is contagious four days before and after a rash begins. Isolation of an actively infectious case lasts until four full days have passed after the onset of the rash, and dates of isolation are determined by DPH. Quarantine for measles is reserved for exposed individuals without documented immunity and lasts for 21 days after last exposure per DPH guidelines. If a person without documented immunity receives a dose of MMR vaccine within 72 hours after last exposure, they do not have to quarantine, they said.

According to the most recent data from Student Health Services, nearly 98% of main campus Clemson students have provided proof of immunity.

“The health, safety and well-being of Clemson’s campus community remains our highest priority,” officials said. “The university previously provided guidance to students, faculty and staff regarding measles preparedness, and more information is always available on the Student Health Services website and through the South Carolina Department of Public Health’s measles updates.”

Following the announcement, the Division of Academic Affairs sent information including offering remote flexibility for students or instructors that may need to quarantine.

“We recognize that this situation may create uncertainty and additional strain, and we deeply appreciate your care for one another and for our students,” said J. Cole Smith, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost. “Your flexibility and empathy are essential to maintaining a healthy, supportive academic community. Thank you for your continued commitment to Clemson and to each other.”

On Jan. 16, DPH reported 124 new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 558. The outbreak remains centered around Spartanburg County, with most cases located there, they said.

There are currently 531 people in quarantine and 85 in isolation, according to DPH. The latest end of quarantine for these is Feb. 16.