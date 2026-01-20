PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is investigating after it was notified of the discovery of a body.

The coroner’s office received reports of a body being found in the area of C. David Stone Road in Pickens, South Carolina, around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as a male, but the coroner has not released a name.

Due to the nature of this death, no further details are available at this time, they said.

The incident is being investigated by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and the city of Pickens Police Department.