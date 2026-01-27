SOUTH CAROLINA – In the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern, Attorney General Alan Wilson wants residents to be aware of how to avoid being scammed when dealing with downed trees and limbs.

The Attorney General’s Office, in collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Insurance and the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, provides these tips:

Before a storm, proactive tree management reduces risk, but it is crucial to protect yourself from unqualified, “fly-by-night” operators who often emerge before or after severe weather. Key consumer protections include verifying ISA certification, ensuring liability insurance is active, obtaining written contracts, and refusing high-pressure, door-to-door, or up-front payment scams.

Essential Consumer Protections When Hiring Arborists

Verify Credentials: Demand to see proof of International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certification.

Verify Insurance Directly: Ask for a Certificate of Insurance (COI) for both general liability and workers’ compensation, then call the insurer directly to confirm the policy is active.

Avoid “Doorknockers”: Be wary of crews that travel from out of state following storms; prioritize established local companies.

Get Detailed Written Contracts: Ensure all agreements are in writing, detailing the specific scope of work, cleanup procedures, and final cost.

No Upfront Payments: Never pay in full before the work is finished and you are 100% satisfied.

Avoid Assignment of Benefits (AOB): Do not sign documents that assign your insurance benefits to the contractor.

Beware of “Free Inspections” Following Storms: Scammers often use this to pressure homeowners into unnecessary and expensive work.

Check References: Ask for local references and check online reviews for recent, quality work.

Proactive Pre-Storm Tree Care Recommendations

Professional Assessment: Have an arborist check for root rot, decay, and structural weakness.

Selective Pruning: Remove dead, diseased, or hanging branches that could turn into dangerous projectiles.

Avoid “Topping”: Never allow “topping” (cutting main branches back to stubs), as it weakens the tree and is prohibited by industry standards.

Install Support Systems: Install cabling or bracing on structurally weak but valuable trees.

Do Not Use Climbing Spikes: Prohibit the use of spikes on trees that are not being removed, as they create wounds leading to infection.

Clear Surroundings: Remove items that could be damaged or become hazards, such as outdoor furniture, and clear debris around the base of the tree.

Documentation for Insurance

Document Before and After: Take date-stamped photos of your trees before the storm season, especially after any maintenance, to prove they were not neglected.

Keep Records: Save all arborist reports and invoices for insurance documentation.

From the SC Department of Insurance:

Understand your coverage limits. Most insurance policies will have maximum coverage limits (i.e., up to $1000 in reasonable expenses for removal of a fallen tree, with a limit of $500 per tree).

Know when coverage applies. If a tree does not touch or damage a covered structure, the policy may only pay if the tree becomes an obstacle.

Be aware of exclusions. Generally, homeowner insurance policies will not cover loss or damage caused by negligence or maintenance issues. If a tree was rotten or poorly maintained before the storm, the homeowner’s insurance policy may not extend coverage.

Document all property damage. Take photos and videos. This evidence will help prove your loss and support your insurance claim.

Contact your insurance company or agent. Questions about your policy or need to file a claim? Call your agent or the insurance company as soon as possible after the loss.

Contact the South Carolina Department of Insurance’s Office of Consumer Services for helpful insurance guidance at 803-737-6180, or visit online at doi.sc.gov

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs adds the following advice regarding contractors.

Taking steps to check out the contractor can help you make sure repairs are made properly and that you are satisfied with the job. Keep the following in mind before paying someone:

Do your research. Get references from your friends, neighbors, or co-workers. Search the business online, adding the word “complaint” or “scam” after the name. Visit SCDCA’s Background a Business page to search complaints and look up licenses with state agencies. To find a professional licensed contractor, visit the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s Licensee Lookup page.

Verify information. Ask to see the vendor’s business license or permit with the state, county, and/or city, and proof of insurance. Check the contractor’s ID with full name, business location, and phone number.

Get it in writing. Get at least three bids from contractors. Once you’re ready to sign a contract, make sure all details are in writing, you fully understand the terms, and get a completed copy.

Watch how you pay. Do not pay in full up front. Only make the final payment after the job is done and you’re satisfied. Need financing? Never agree to financing through your contractor without shopping around and comparing loan terms.

Our two main booklets on these topics are Recovering from a Disaster and Beware of Disaster Scams.

Red Flags to Watch For

Unsolicited Door-to-Door Offers: Especially if they demand a cash deposit.

“No Out-of-Pocket” Promises: Claims that they will pay your insurance deductible.

Aggressive Sales Tactics: Forcing a “now or never” decision.

Lack of Proper Equipment: Using inadequate gear for large jobs.

Asking to Sign a Tablet/Phone Without Reviewing: Ensuring you know exactly what you are signing.