EASLEY — The last nine months, Capris of Easley Italian Cuisine has not missed a beat.

A big reason is because of Derrick Ouzts, the new owner. He has kept the classy restaurant to a high level – the dimly lit dining room, the mini arches inside, the warm decor to visit with loved ones at your table and the high ceilings. The large portions of quality food with the hot bread and butter continues, too.

And without any windows in the eating area, you seem to forget what is going on outside. You don’t see people on their cell photos while sitting down and eating a good meal.

“The taste of the food is important and just equally important is how did they feel about there experience,” Ouzts said.

So, what is the future of Capris of Easley (at 5667 Calhoun Memorial Highway)?

Ouzts said that they will be relocating by March of 2028 (when the lease is up) and the restaurant will remain in Easley.

“If we find a great location in May, I would move it sooner,” Ouzts said.

You can bet that Ouzts, though, will be selective in the relocation process of Capris.

“I want it (the new location) t0 maybe not be identical, but a place to create family memories,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons this place is so entrenched in a lot of peoples minds. They came here with their parents or with a date. There is a feeling that is closely associated with it. That’s what I want to continue to focus on. How does it make you feel? Does it put a smile on your face. The nostalgic. I have to look at ways of building on that.”

In the future, this type of “family environment” and heartfelt memories will surely continue wherever Capris ends up.

“I like the fact that it has a customer base that loves the Capris Easley brand, and they love the Capris community,” Ouzts said. “This location belongs to the community. I’m just the proprietor so to speak. It belongs to the community. I just focus on the business.”

Continued Ouzts, “I look at it two different ways … it’s mine and I get the final say, but I don’t make decisions on solely what I want. I try to make decisions on what is in the best interest of the health and sustainability for the Capris of Easley.”