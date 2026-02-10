CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University (SWU) continues to make steady progress on renovations to Terry Hall as the University prepares to launch its new pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Interior construction has reached a significant milestone, with drywall and painting complete, new flooring, and fixtures being installed, university officials said.

The renovation will transform Terry Hall into a modern nursing educational space and will feature interactive simulation lab, skills training areas, and hands-on learning spaces designed to prepare future nurses with the skills needed to meet South Carolina’s growing healthcare demands, they said.

The University recently announced Dr. Tiffany Stewart, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, as Dean of the School of Nursing. Under her leadership, program development, curriculum planning, and regulatory preparation continue alongside the facility renovations.

“Seeing the physical space take shape is an exciting moment,” said Dr. Stewart. “It reinforces our commitment to preparing nurses through rigorous academics, practical training, and a Christ-centered approach to care.”

Southern Wesleyan University plans to host an open house this spring once renovations are complete. The event will offer community members, partners, and prospective students an opportunity to tour the finished facility and learn more about the pre-licensure BSN program, they said.

The nursing program remains on track to enroll its first cohort in fall 2026, pending state approval. Students will complete clinical rotations in hospitals, community clinics, and rural health settings through partnerships with regional healthcare providers, including Prisma Health and AnMed.