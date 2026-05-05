Free concerts return to SC Botanical Garden

PICKENS COUNTY — Looking for a way to enjoy live music outdoors this May?

The South Carolina Botanical Garden in Clemson will host two free public concerts featuring local and national talent set against one of the Upstate’s most scenic backdrops.

The “Concert in the Garden” series invites guests to bring a lawn chair or blanket and gather in the garden’s amphitheater for family-friendly performances surrounded by nature. The garden is at 150 Discovery Lane in Clemson.

“This series is about creating a welcoming space where people can slow down, connect and enjoy music in a beautiful setting,” said Shannon Barrett, director of planning and engagement at the Botanical Garden. “We love seeing the community come together here.”

The first concert will feature The Wobblers at 4 p.m. on May 16. The Clemson-based band is known for its mix of soul, jazz and New Orleans-style rhythms.

A week later, from 1 to 3 p.m., May 23, Heritage Winds, a quintet from the U.S. Air Force, will perform. The group performs a wide-ranging repertoire, from classical selections to modern works, while also honoring military service through music.

Both concerts are free and open to the public, continuing the garden’s mission to provide accessible cultural experiences.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, explore the garden’s trails and exhibits and make an afternoon of it.

“Whether you’re a longtime visitor or coming for the first time, this is a great way to experience everything the garden has to offer,” Barrett said.

The South Carolina Botanical Garden spans 230 acres and regularly hosts educational programs, events and seasonal activities year-round.