Local author plants seeds of hope, imagination, courage

PICKENS — In a quiet corner of Pickens, author Rebecca Toney is doing something remarkable: She is turning life, love, heartbreak, hope, and even the everyday world of shed hauling into stories that speak to readers of all ages.

Toney, an independent author with a growing collection of books, has quickly built a body of work that is as heartfelt as it is unique. From deeply personal nonfiction to imaginative children’s stories, her books share one thing in common: they are rooted in emotion, resilience, and the belief that even the hardest experiences can lead to something beautiful.

“I want people to know they are not alone,” Toney said. “Whether it is a child reading one of my picture books or someone picking up my memoir, I want them to feel seen.”

A Story of Survival and Strength

Toney’s most personal work to date is Roots Standing Tall, a memoir-inspired book that explores pain, perseverance, healing, and the quiet strength it takes to keep going.

The title itself carries the message of the book. Throughout her writing and promotional work, Toney has used the image of a weeping willow tree—its roots deep, its branches bending but never breaking—as a symbol of survival.

Roots Standing Tall tells the story of finding hope after hardship and learning that surviving is not weakness, but strength.

“Some people look strong because they never bend,” Toney said. “But real strength is being able to bend, to endure, and still remain standing.”

Readers have connected strongly with the emotional honesty of the book. Toney’s writing does not shy away from difficult experiences, but it also offers encouragement, healing, and the reminder that difficult seasons do not last forever.

The book has become more than a memoir. It has become a message.

Capturing the Magic of Childhood

While Roots Standing Tall speaks to adults, Toney’s second major project turns toward children and the small moments that make childhood special.

Her picture book, Rub It In, centers on a little girl and her mother. In the story, the mother gives her daughter kisses, and the little girl “rubs them in” because she is afraid they might fly away.

The story is simple, sweet, and instantly relatable to families.

With its bright illustrations, soft emotional tone, and lovable characters, Rub It In celebrates the bond between a mother and child. The little girl—with her red hair, freckles, blue polka-dot shirt, and playful spirit—has already become a memorable character for young readers.

Toney says the book was inspired by the everyday tenderness that children often remember long after they grow up.

“It is the little things that stay with us,” she said. “A hug, a kiss, a bedtime story—those are the moments that become memories.”

The book is designed not only to entertain children, but to create meaningful moments between parents and their children.

Turning a Family Business Into a Children’s Adventure

Perhaps Toney’s most unusual project is Friendly Shed Truck, a children’s book inspired by the world of shed hauling.

Drawing from the family business and the work of moving buildings and sheds, Toney transformed an everyday job into an imaginative story for children.

In one version of the story, a little girl misses her father while he is away hauling sheds. In another, the book teaches young readers colors, numbers, and sizes through the adventures of a cheerful semi-truck carrying sheds down the road.

What might seem like an unexpected topic becomes, in Toney’s hands, a charming and educational story.

“Kids are fascinated by trucks,” she said. “I wanted to create something fun, but also something that reflected our family and the work we know.”

The book also highlights an important truth about children’s literature: inspiration can come from anywhere.

More Than an Author

Toney is not only writing books—she is building a brand around them.

She has created bookmarks, banners, book-signing displays, promotional videos, and author events designed to bring her stories to life. She has worked to make her books visually memorable, paying close attention to every detail, from the colors and fonts to the design of her covers.

At local events and signings, readers may find copies of Roots Standing Tall, Rub It In, and Friendly Shed Truck displayed side by side. Together, the books tell the story of an author who refuses to be placed in just one category.

Toney writes for hurting adults. She writes for children. She writes for families. And she writes with a sincerity that readers immediately recognize.

Looking Ahead

Although she already has several books to her name, Toney says she is only getting started.

She continues to work on expanding her audience, appearing at events, and creating new projects inspired by both her life and the people around her.

Her hope is that readers leave her books with something more than just a story.

“I want people to walk away feeling stronger, loved, or simply understood,” she said. “If one of my books can do that, then it has done what it was meant to do.”

For Rebecca Toney, writing is not just about publishing books. It is about planting seeds—of hope, imagination, courage, and love—and trusting that they will take root.

And like the willow tree that has come to symbolize her journey, Rebecca Toney is still standing tall.