Dear Editor,

The SCDOT has updated its highway paving list for the next year or two.

US 178 from the Anderson line to Liberty (to the Spinx), has been patched and an intermediate layer has been put down. The final layer of asphalt will be added when it get much warmer.

US 178 from Mauldin Lake Road north to Main Street, Pickens, the SCDOT has begun to patch it. More patching needs to be done as that section is in poor condition in many other places. When it heats up, they’ll mill it slightly and put down a final layer of asphalt.

US 93 from US 123 through downtown Easley to SC 8. The SCDOT started to patch this. It will be milled and repaved with a final coat when it heats up.

SC 8 from Ross Avenue (4-ways stop just above US 123), northward past the old Woodside Mill to the top of the hill just before the Arial Plant (at Mulberry Rd) will be repaved. It appears the SCDOT has not started on this.

In 2027 the SCDOT will put out for bid repaving SC 183 from Pickens to SC 135 (including Fairland Flats). Also out for bid will be repaving SC 124, from US 123 to the Greenville line.

Additionally about a 2 mile stretch of US 123 from US 178 to Adger Road will be patched. I’m not sure if that will be repaved. The SCDOT was not clear on that.

The state bridge that collapsed on SC 133 will be re-opened February 28. Bad news, the SCDOT will shut down the SC 8 bridge (by the Pumpkintown General Store) in February. How long? Who knows.

Don’t shoot the messenger. I’m a county rep and only relaying what the state has announced.

The county replaced 26 culverts in the past year or so, 7 of which were major in size. In the Pickens area, my district, major culverts gave way on Rocky Bottom Road and Country Creek Road behind Aunt Sue’s (by the Table Rock recycle center). Rocky Bottom’s culverts are now new and that road has been open bow to stern.

Country Creek’s culverts (one major and another minor) are being replaced now and that road will be re-opened this month.

Alex Saitta

Pickens, SC