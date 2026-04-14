Letter to the editor

Dear Madame Editor:

My wife and I have lived in Easley for almost 3 years and we believe that the best managed agency in Pickens County,

we have encountered, is the Voter Registration and Elections Office. Dr. Amy Sams has done a splendid job of training

her employees to be personable, helpful. knowledgeable and efficient. I especially wish to commend her for distributing

a small flyer recently, to all the senior residents of the Foothills Retirement Community, which explains how citizens can

vote by absentee ballot. Dr. Sams thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated by many residents here.

Sincerely,

Gene Goodwyn

Easley