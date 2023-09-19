Last Saturday, my goal was to talk to some of the most die-hard football fans in Easley about the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

I did just that!

“They (Clemson) are not getting the respect this year,” said Easley native Mike McQueen, watching the Clemson-FAU game on the big-screen TV on Saturday night at the Silos Brewing Co. “Alabama was No. 4 ranked and they dropped to No. 9 (after losing) to an unranked team. Clemson was ranked No. 9 and dropped to 24 (after losing to Duke).”

Several of you probably remember McQueen’s son, Chris, who played for the 1997 Green Wave’s football team that finished 12-2 overall. Chris, who played left guard on the offensive line and an edge rusher on defense, got recruited to play at Clemson, South Carolina and Notre Dame before a back injury cut his football career short.

So looking ahead, Steve’s prediction for the big game this weekend: Clemson 30, Florida State 21.

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team, meanwhile, had plenty of support on Saturday night at the Silos with Easley High School alum Ellis Liddle. She just graduated from South Carolina in 2022 and studied Political Science. Ellis grew up going to South Carolina football games in Columbia. In fact, she’s been to 28 games as a student and then over 50 in her lifetime.

“The atmosphere at (South) Carolina games are electric,” said Ellis. “Ever since I was kid, I’ve looked forward to the energy at the games. I’ve always felt welcomed and excited at all of the games. Our season tickets are surrounded by people who have been close friends. I look forward to seeing them every year and sharing about my life. Celebrating wins and mourning losses with people you know is something great. The level of community we have is inspiring and moving. Our team feels it, too, and makes it even better.”

Ellis is currently working in human resources in Greenville.

Her prediction for the final regular-season game: South Carolina 35, Clemson 24.

Carson Cromer, sitting next to Ellis, feels that South Carolinas defense will really step up in the final game for the year. His prediction: South Carolina 28, Clemson 10.

“It’s been a rocky slope,” said Cromer, another 2018 Easley High School alum. “(The) offensive line has definitely improved, and (the) defensive line had a great first half. Rattle, and receivers played well but run game couldn’t get started. Defense couldn’t block-run either. Special teams haven’t shown up like it has in previous years, but (the) field goal team has been consistent.”

Tom Liddle (Ellis’ dad) has had some fun with that local rivalry for the past eight years. He’s predicting a 35-24 victory for South Carolina over Clemson and then he’s quick to add with a laugh: “Brian Garvin will owe me $100 after the SC-Clemson game.”

Easley HOF: Congrats to the Easley High School Hall of Fame athletes Danny Cobb (1967), C.J. Fuller (2014) and Haleigh Smith (2007).

Cobb was the 1966 SC AA Lineman of the Year and a member of the 1966 SC Shrine Bowl team.

Fuller lettered in football and track and was a member of three consecutive playoff football teams for the Green Wave. He also signed a football scholarship to play at Clemson University.

Smith lettered in volleyball, football and soccer. She was the first female to play and score for the Green Wave football team.

Easley football update: The Green Wave trailed just 16-14 to Woodmont on Saturday at halftime before falling 28-14. Woodmont jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the second quarter. The two TDs for Easley came from Tre Broughton’s 1-yard run to paydirt and Logan Sullivan’s 17-yard scamper to the end zone – both in the first half.

On defense, Luke Peeples had 8 solo tackles and 2 assists to lead the Green Wave.

Sullivan also had 26 carries for 95 yards.

Youth Hoops: The Easley Parks & Recreation has announced that Youth Basketball Registration will take place Oct. 1-3. Questions? jkrout@cityofeasley.com

Tigers Beat: I’m hoping to, one day down the road, see the well-known Tiger Walk before the Clemson home football games. Sounds like actor Mark Wahlberg made a donation recently to JL Mann High School and he was also pictured on Twitter on Saturday at Study Hall in downtown Clemson.