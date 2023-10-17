EASLEY — The Easley football team came ready to play Friday on Senior Night in a convincing 63-37win over
Berea.
Green Wave senior Landon Santana reflected on what the victory meant to him.
“This night meant a lot to me,” especially for my fellow seniors,” Santana said. “We gave it all we had and I’m proud of what we’ve done for this program. This group of seniors has been here each year that Coach Durrah has been here. It’s very special to us and Coach Durrah, and we’ll cherish that forever. We’ll be very close for a long time.”
Easley sophomore QB Jay Stoker was 10-of-15 for 145 yards and no interceptions. Donte Williams led the Green Wave rushing attack with 14 rushes for 122 yards. Kadin Davis also had 3 catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively for Easley, Talan Scott recorded 2 quarterback sacks. Scott also had 5 solo tackles and 3 assists. Kyler Turner (4 solos) and Kaidin Erby (3 solos) rounded out the Green Wave defense.
Junior High Volleyball: The Easley 8th grade volleyball team rallied past Pickens 20-25, 25-15 and 15-12 in the championship match to win the conference tournament. They have qualified for regionals for two-straight years.
Ryleigh Lamb had 15 digs and 3 aces, while Lyla Deguzzman had 10 digs and 3 aces. Jozie Youngblood and Lilly Jones led the Easley led the way at the net with 9 kills apiece. Also contributing in the win were: Ellie McCoy (5 kills, 1 block and 3 digs), Millie Vincent (3 kills, 1 block and 3 digs) and Lily McWhorter (2 kills and 2 blocks).
Upcoming game for Clemson: Saturday’s football game for the Tigers at Miami will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
Trevor Lawrence update: Lawrence, the former Clemson QB, led the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) to a 37-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.
Lawrence connected on 20-of-30 passes for 181 yards to go with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.
Local Golf: The 2023 Tee It Up For Literacy will take place on Nov. 9 at the Smithfield Country Club. All proceeds will go to benefit The Open Book Project. The registration deadline is Oct. 31. You can register at: www.theopenbookproject.org
Local Football Schedules
(High School)
EASLEY
Oct. 20: at Westside
Oct. 27: at Greenville
PICKENS
Oct. 20:
(College)
CLEMSON
Oct. 14: Bye Week
Oct. 21: at Miami
Oct. 28: at NC State
Nov. 4: NOTRE DAME
Nov. 11: GEORGIA TECH
Nov. 18: NORTH CAROLINA
Nov. 25: at South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 14: FLORIDA (HC)
Oct. 21: at Missouri
Oct. 28: at Tesas A & M
Nov. 4: JACKSONVILLE ST.
Nov. 11: VANDERBUILT
Nov. 18: KENTUCKY
Nov. 25: CLEMSON
GEORGIA
Oct. 14: at Vanderbuilt
Oct. 21: Bye Week
Oct. 28: at Florida
Nov. 4: MISSOURI
Nov. 11: MISSISSIPPI
Nov. 18: at Tennessee
Nov. 25: at Georgia Tech
Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.