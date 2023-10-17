EASLEY — The Easley football team came ready to play Friday on Senior Night in a convincing 63-37win over

Berea.

Green Wave senior Landon Santana reflected on what the victory meant to him.

“This night meant a lot to me,” especially for my fellow seniors,” Santana said. “We gave it all we had and I’m proud of what we’ve done for this program. This group of seniors has been here each year that Coach Durrah has been here. It’s very special to us and Coach Durrah, and we’ll cherish that forever. We’ll be very close for a long time.”

Easley sophomore QB Jay Stoker was 10-of-15 for 145 yards and no interceptions. Donte Williams led the Green Wave rushing attack with 14 rushes for 122 yards. Kadin Davis also had 3 catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively for Easley, Talan Scott recorded 2 quarterback sacks. Scott also had 5 solo tackles and 3 assists. Kyler Turner (4 solos) and Kaidin Erby (3 solos) rounded out the Green Wave defense.

Junior High Volleyball: The Easley 8th grade volleyball team rallied past Pickens 20-25, 25-15 and 15-12 in the championship match to win the conference tournament. They have qualified for regionals for two-straight years.

Ryleigh Lamb had 15 digs and 3 aces, while Lyla Deguzzman had 10 digs and 3 aces. Jozie Youngblood and Lilly Jones led the Easley led the way at the net with 9 kills apiece. Also contributing in the win were: Ellie McCoy (5 kills, 1 block and 3 digs), Millie Vincent (3 kills, 1 block and 3 digs) and Lily McWhorter (2 kills and 2 blocks).

Upcoming game for Clemson: Saturday’s football game for the Tigers at Miami will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Trevor Lawrence update: Lawrence, the former Clemson QB, led the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) to a 37-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Lawrence connected on 20-of-30 passes for 181 yards to go with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Local Golf: The 2023 Tee It Up For Literacy will take place on Nov. 9 at the Smithfield Country Club. All proceeds will go to benefit The Open Book Project. The registration deadline is Oct. 31. You can register at: www.theopenbookproject.org

Local Football Schedules

(High School)

EASLEY

Oct. 20: at Westside

Oct. 27: at Greenville

PICKENS

Oct. 20:

(College)

CLEMSON

Oct. 14: Bye Week

Oct. 21: at Miami

Oct. 28: at NC State

Nov. 4: NOTRE DAME

Nov. 11: GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 18: NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 25: at South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 14: FLORIDA (HC)

Oct. 21: at Missouri

Oct. 28: at Tesas A & M

Nov. 4: JACKSONVILLE ST.

Nov. 11: VANDERBUILT

Nov. 18: KENTUCKY

Nov. 25: CLEMSON

GEORGIA

Oct. 14: at Vanderbuilt

Oct. 21: Bye Week

Oct. 28: at Florida

Nov. 4: MISSOURI

Nov. 11: MISSISSIPPI

Nov. 18: at Tennessee

Nov. 25: at Georgia Tech

