At press time, I’m sitting in an empty newsroom.

But the one thing I’ve got next to my computer is a yearbook that features the 1967-68 Easley High AA State Championship football team.

Beyond the 13-0 record, the one thing that impresses me is the selfless mentality that they had.

Each game in the yearbook has a small writeup about the game and a picture next to it. Here’s the thing … there are no names mentioned in the writeups and no cutlines with any names. For example, in the 49-0 win over Chapman, the writeup says, “The entire squad aided in the 49-0 victory over a big, but inexperienced team.”

Just think of all the stats and touchdowns (probably seven) in that game and not one name is mentioned. Nowadays, you hear all about the 1,000-yard rushers and the leading tacklers on defense.

I’ve interviewed coaches and players for close to 30 years and can guarantee that former Easley head coach Larry Bagwell did not want any specific names mentioned in any of it.

“It was just an honor to be on that team,” said Gary Youngblood, a sophomore member of that state-championship team who went on to start his junior and senior years at runningback. “We all cared for one another. We were a family I got to play a good bit – ran punts back and some runningback. Easley was a football town back then. You could go in any of the businesses on Main Street and they knew you. They kind of put us on a pedestal. They’d line up two hours before the game for tickets and every time I scored I thanked our line.”

Added Youngblood, “We actually said we were going to win the state championship (in 1967) before our first game.”

Youngblood, Roger Brown, Phil King, Dale Wood and Tony Campbell were the five guys who played on that 1967 state championship team, as well on the 1969 Easley team that won the Upper State Championship.

Close to six years ago, Youngblood said that the 1967 Easley team was honored for their 50th anniversary of their state championship with a barbecue at the high school and they were honored at halftime of a home game against Daniel.

I’d like to end by saying that I hope the committee of the Hall of Fame will consider putting that 1967 Easley state championship football team in the Hall of Fame. I know that it has always been individuals.

Remember, some of the members of that memorable team have already passed away. It would be great to still honor them as a team while many of them are still alive.

Also, I do hope that the HOF committee will still consider some individuals off of that 1967 state championship team like Youngblood.

I’d like to end with one classic story about Youngblood from his playing days.

David Rodgers, a 1970 graduate of Carolina High School, still remembers a certain play against Easley. Rodgers started all three years of high school at linebacker and he still remembers lining up against Easley and Youngblood at runningback.

They were both seniors at the time.

“Gary Youngblood had the ball and was fixing to score, and he came through the five hole,” said Rodgers. “I was middle linebacker and hit him straight up – broke his helmet and my helmet.”

Remember back then, there was not the big talk about concussions. They’d just get a new helmet if it was broke and keep playing.

Youngblood and Rodgers went on to play softball for several years after high school and have been good friends for the past 50-plus years.

Did you know? As a sixth-grader, Youngblood was the first one to kick an extra point as a 12-year-old in Easley in the Little League Kids Bowl Game.

Final scores from Easley’s undefeated ‘67 season:

vs. Dorman (13-7)

vs. Daniel (20-19)

vs. Chapman (49-0)

vs. Carolina (20-0)

vs. Greer (28-0)

vs. Byrnes (41-0)

vs. Pickens (13-7)

vs. Anderson (21-7)

vs. Palmetto (12-0)

vs. Hillcrest (42-0)

vs. Belton-Honea Path (21-12)

vs. Woodruff (31-13)

vs. St. Andrews (21-20)

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.