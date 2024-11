From Wednesday Night Trio

Matthew Strickland 278 – 707 series

Chase Hall 267 – 745 series

David Clayton – 265

Joseph Catalano 738 series

Women

Melaney Wolfe 258 – 695 series

Linda Wolf – 214

Stacy Briggs – 207

Youth Bowling

Larson Tate 198 279 244 for a series of 721

Tanner Hendricks 243 220 games 622 series

Casey Stiles 247 209. 636 series

Josh Mullinax 203 – 225 games

Hunter Watford 224 game

Bryson Cantrell 205 game

Caden Bryan. 203 game

Larson Tate. 267 & a 268 (carrying a 233 average thus far in league)

Eli Shepard had two 210 games

Jackson Gantt had a 198 game (with a 144 average )

Melissa Wimpey (with a 136 average) bowled 184.