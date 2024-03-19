Last Saturday, Levi Recio came on in relief to pitch a scoreless inning for Easley against arch rival Pickens. The senior southpaw threw only nine pitches, recorded two strikeouts, and allowed no hits.

It was a short day at the office for Recio.

They won 10-0 in only six innings.

But Recio also took some time to reflect on a certain baseball memory that he’ll always remember.

“One play in my baseball career that I will always remember is during a game and playing first base,” he said. “A groundball got hit to me … the ball bounced off of first base, popped up in the air, I made a bare-handed catch, then dove into the bag for the out.”

That’s quite a play!

Recio said that he loves being on the team, working hard in practice and having fun at the games.

Commenting on Recio, Green Wave coach Gill Payne said, “Levi’s been a leader on the team for a couple of years. He’s always hit the 3-hole or (been) a middle-of-the-lineup type of guy. He got off to a little of a slow start this year and was frustrated with himself. We worked in the cage and he worked on some things and the last two games he’s been swinging it like Levi.”

Next level: Recio will be continuing his baseball career at Erskine College in Due West on a two-way scholarship as a pitcher and an outfielder (and maybe a little first base). He’ll be studying Physical Education and Coaching, looking to teach and coach baseball down the road.

