AUSTIN, Texas – The Clemson men were crowned the 4×800 meter relay championships as the Tigers officially completed the final day of Texas Relays in Austin.

With an impressive time of 7:28.33 the Clemson team of Gabriel Ludwick, Brian Kweyei, Aman Thornton, Tarees Rhoden secured a first-place finish in the men’s 4×800 relay to be named the champions in the event.

On the women’s side, the women’s 4×800 team of Brynne Sumner, Kayan Green, Gladys Chepngetich, Jessica McLean secured a second-place finish in the event with a time of 8:32.77. In the women’s 100 meter hurdles, Antoinette Van Der Merwe recorded a new wind-aided personal best of 13.15 (+2.7) to secure fifth-place in the event.

In the women’s 100 meters Aleksandra Stoilova, who holds Clemson’s all-conditions school record with a 11.15 (+2.5), entered her name on the top 10 list with a time of 11.36 to secure fifth-place overall. In the men’s shot put, Courtney Lawrence finished fifth overall with a throw of 18.63.

Up next, the Tigers will head to Gainesville, Fla. to compete in the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational with events starting on Friday, April 12.

Men’s Track

4×800 Meter

Gabriel Ludwick, Brian Kweyei, Aman Thornton, Tarees Rhoden – 7:28.33, 1st place

100 Meter

Cameron Rose – 10.31, 6th place

4×400 Meter

Aman Thornton, Tarees Rhoden, Daniel Kidd, D’Andre Anderson – 3:08.61, 8th place

Men’s Field

Shot Put

Courtney Lawrence – 18.63, 5th place

Women’s Track

4×800 Meter

Brynne Sumner, Kayan Green, Gladys Chepngetich, Jessica McLean – 8:32.77, 2nd place

4×200 Meter

Ockera Myrie, Ken’Naria Gadson, Mackenzie Osher, Aja Davis – 1:34.78, 6th place

100 Meter Hurdles

Antoinette Van Der Merwe – 13.15 (PB), 5th place

Oneka Wilson – 13.23, 8th place

100 Meters

Aleksandra Stoilova – 11.36, 5th place

4×400 Meter

Mackenzie Osher, Ken’Naria Gadson, Courtney Williams, Gladys Chepngetich – 3:37.14, 5th place