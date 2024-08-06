NEWBERRY COUNTY — Scores of student athletes participate in scholastic sports each year. Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), an organization that connects young athletes with college coaches, says high school sports in particular provide competitive experiences for nearly eight million student athletes each year.

Schools follow seasons that determine when certain sports are played in a school year. Sports seasons are largely consistent across the country, though there are some exceptions. It is always best for potential student athletes to understand how their schools break down seasons so the opportunity to participate in a sport of choice in any given year is not missed. Generally speaking, here is a list of the sports student athletes can expect to encounter once school begins (or shortly before) as part of the fall season, courtesy of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Field hockey

A field hockey season typically begins in mid- to late-August. Field hockey is similar to ice hockey but is played on grass or a turf field. It also uses a hard ball instead of a puck. Each goal scored in field hockey is worth a single point. Although both boys and girls can play field hockey, on the high school and collegiate levels in the United States, field hockey is traditionally a girl’s sport.

Cross country

USA Track & Field indicates cross country is a sport in which teams and individuals run races on outdoor courses over natural terrain. Cross country courses may be set up in parks, open country, fields, golf courses, and grasslands. The runners are known as harriers, and the goal is to come in at the lowest time for the set course.

Football

American football is one of the most popular fall sports across North America among athletes and fans. NCSA says football attracts more than one million players each year. The object of the game is to score more points than the opponents in the alloted time. Each team gets four downs to move the ball 10 yards forward. There are 11 players from each team on the field for each play.

Gymnastics

Gymnastics requirements vary depending on location, and competitions feature a specific number of skills to be displayed in routines. Gymnasts will compete on different equipment, including bars, beam, floor, and vault. Chalk Bucket Gymnastics Community says skills are valued at medium, superior, high superior, and bonus high superior.

Soccer

Both boys and girls play soccer during the fall season. Each team consists of 11 players, and games are split into two halves. Games are shorter at the youth soccer level than professional play and the game may run two 40-minute halves.

Tennis

Girls participate in tennis in the fall while boys do so in the spring. Players will be assigned as singles and doubles and some schools may restrict singles play to varsity teams. Sherwood Tennis says match lengths vary by varsity and JV. Sets must be won by two games.

Volleyball

Girls play volleyball in the fall while boys play in the spring. Generally speaking, volleyball consists of six players per team on the court at a time, designating “front row” and “back row” positions, says USAVolleyball. All players rotate clockwise through the six positions on the court. To win a game, a team must earn 25 points with a two-point difference.

Sports can be a big part of students’ lives, and the fall season can be an especially exciting time for young athletes.