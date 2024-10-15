UPSTATE — Francis Marion University junior middle blocker Caroline Lucas, a former Pickens High School standout, pounded out nine kills to pace Francis Marion University to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of North Greenville University Oct. 12 at Tigerville in Conference Carolinas volleyball play.

Francis Marion evened its conference mark at 3-3 with its second sweep in less than 24 hours – following a 3-0 victory over Converse University on Friday night.

Against North Greenville, Lucas did not commit an attack error in 16 swings while posting a .562 hitting percentage. She also registered a team-high six blocks and served two aces.

Against Converse University in Spartanburg, Lucas had eight kills, four blocks and two aces as the Patriots defeated the Valkryies 25-22, 25-20, 25-16.