EASLEY — The 2024 Easley Green Wave Athletic Hall of Fame was well-represented last Friday night.

Nicole (Beasley) Alford, Steve Duncan and Josh Hughes got officially inducted.

The stories and memories – of their playing days for the Green Wave – took center stage. Nicole (a 2001 EHS grad) quickly recalled one of her most memorable basketball games at EHS.

She just left it all on the floor.

“My final (basketball) game at Easley High School … I remember fouling out,” said Nicole, who was a 5-foot-7 shooting guard. “I was quite aggressive back in the day and I remember fouling out and being really emotional with tears, thinking that was my last game for the Easley Green Wave. I honestly do not remember if we won or lost that game. I just remember the feeling of my high school career was over. I did go on and play at Anderson University, but I grew up as a Green Wave and my dad was a high school coach there.”

Continued Nicole, with a chuckle, “There was a picture of me crying on the sports page of The Easley Progress (newspaper) as I fouled out.”

Nicole’s dad, Steve (Beasley), was inducted into the Green Wave Hall of Fame seven years ago. He coached basketball and football at EHS.

“So this means a lot to me, being there with my dad in the Hall of Fame,” said Nicole. “He was my basketball coach and taught me everything I knew about the game. Being on that wall with him means a lot to me.”

Josh Hughes (1995): A standout baseball player, Josh was brought up to play baseball at the high school as an eighth grader.

“I played five years playing for that (EHS) baseball team,” said Hughes. “I learned a lot and made a lot of great friends that I still have to this day. So, it’s a special night to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Hughes quickly mentioned one baseball game when a teammate of his (Britt McNeely) tossed a no-hitter for the Green Wave baseball team. Hughes played catcher that game and caught McNeely’s no-hitter. In fact, there was a picture in The Easley Progress newspaper of McNeely getting the game ball, with Hughes and second baseman Bo Kelly.

“That was something special and I’ll always remember that,” Hughes said. “It was me (in the picture) presenting him the ball.”

Not to be overlooked is the first at-bat that Hughes had as an eighth-grader on the varsity baseball team at Easley High School.

“We were playing in a tournament I think against Mid Carolina,” Hughes said, “and I hit a home run (to left field). I’ll never forget that one. It was at home at Alice Mill Ballpark. It was the first time I ever stepped into the batter’s box for Easley (High School) in eighth grade.”

Laughed Hughes, about his home run as an eighth-grader on varsity, “You couldn’t tell me nothing after that.”

“I think they are all highly-qualified,” said Brad Seabrook, of the EHS Hall of Fame committee, “and several of them are multi-sport athletes.”

Steve Duncan (1967): Steve played four sports at Easley High School – football, basketball, baseball and track.

He quickly remembered his sophomore year in football, playing in the Upper State championship game.

“I remember the third game of the year that I actually got to start,” said Steve, who played for Coach Bill Carr. “It was a championship game and I did pretty well.”

Reflecting on being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Steve added, “It’s a big honor. I might be at the bottom of the list as far as talent, but I’m at the top of the list in terms of gratitude and appreciation for being inducted.”

Nicole Beasley Alford

A 2001 graduate of Easley High School, Nicole played basketball and ran cross country for the Green Wave. She was the captain of the 2000 and 2001 Green Wave Girls Basketball Team and earned four letters, having been a starter for three years. She was named All Region in basketball her junior and senior years and was also voted Most Valuable in 2000 and 2001 by her teammates. She ran cross country for six years and was named All Region twice as well.

After high school, Nicole earned a scholarship and played basketball at Anderson University, playing 4 years. She earned CVAC Academic All-Conference all 4 years as well as Presidential Honor Roll all 4 years. The Lady Trojans were ranked #1 in the East Region at the end of the 2005 regular season. She received her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education with a minor in math from Anderson. She also received her Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from Anderson as well as being National Board Certified in Literacy.

Following her years at Anderson, Nicole has worked in the Pickens County, Greenville County and Anderson 1 School Districts serving as a teacher, reading interventionist, instructional coach, instructional technologist and an assistant principal. Currently she is serving as the Principal for Wren Middle School in the Anderson 1 School District.

She is married to Ryan Alford of Greenville, SC and they reside in Greenville with their four boys.

Steve Duncan

A 1967 graduate of Easley High School. Steve played football, basketball, baseball and ran track for the Green Wave during his time at Easley High, lettering in all 4 sports. In football he played running back, defensive back and was an offensive lineman along with playing on special teams. He earned All Conference as a defensive back in 1966 and was an honorable mention All Conference guard in 1966 as well. He was voted best blocker in 1966. He played varsity basketball his junior and senior years along with playing in the Textile Tournament from 1962 – 1968. He was an infielder his junior and senior years on the Green Wave baseball team while running track his freshman and sophomore years at Easley High. Steve was also Vice-President of the Class of 1967.

Following high school, Steve enrolled at Clemson University to major in psychology. “Uncle Sam” had different plans and he was drafted into the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy, he took classes in Japanese History for military credit. He served in the Naval Security Group Reconnaissance Squadron in Adak, Alaska and the RVAH Squadron in Diego Carcia and Key West, Fla.

Presently, Steve works for FinTan Corporation in sales. He is married to the former Hope Greer of Easley and they live in Ocala, Fla. Steve and Hope have two sons, a daughter and three grandchildren.

Josh Hughes

A 1995 graduate of Easley High School, Josh was a member of the varsity baseball team for five years and was also a member of the National Honor Society while a student at Easley High School. During his senior year, he was voted Most Valuable Player by his teammates. He was selected All Region, a two-time All State Catcher and was a member of the North Team in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association North-South All Star Game following his senior year. Josh also played for the Easley American Legion Post 52 Baseball Team for four years and was a member of the League VII Championship Team in 1993. During his tenure as a member of the Post 52 teams, he was selected Best Defense Player for the 1994 and the 1995 teams along with being named Most Valuable Player for the 1995 season.

Following high school, Josh received an athletic scholarship to Anderson University where he played baseball for 4 years. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Science from Anderson University in 2000.

Presently, he is employed by Samet Corporation out of Charlotte, NC and serves as a Superintendent on construction projects throughout the southeast for them. At this time, he is living in Camden, SC with his wife, the former Meredith Scott of Prosperity, SC and they have two sons.

