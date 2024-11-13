Did you see the touchdown pass that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik made on Saturday at Virginia Tech?

I watched it about five times. What a play!

Several local fans are still saying that Clemson’s football schedule is not that tough at all and it was just Virginia Tech. The Tigers went on to win 24-14.

My favorite Clemson football player this season, though, is running back Phil Mafah who piled up 128 yards rushing on 16 carries. Mafah has rushed for over 100 yards in six games this season.

With the victory, Clemson (7-2, 6-1 in ACC) moved up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 17 and one spot in the coaches poll to No. 16.

The three remaining games for Clemson are: Nov. 16 (at Pitt.), Nov. 23 (The Citadel) and Nov. 30 (South Carolina). The final game of the regular season against South Carolina is going to be a great game! The Gamecocks just defeated Vanderbilt 28-7 over the weekend and improved to 6-3 on the season.

2024 High School Football Playoffs: The pairings for the Class 4A Playoffs are out! Here the local match-ups for Friday, Nov. 15 and the higher-seeded team will host the game.

(#2 seed) Daniel vs. (#15) Dreher

(#4 seed) Wren vs. (#13) Lancaster

(#5) Camden vs. (#12 seed) Pickens

Stepping up: Daniel QB Grayson Clary has thrown for over 2,200 yards this season with 31 passing touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. Daniel finished the regular season at 9-1 and are gearing up for the playoffs.

Under the radar: Easley sophomore receiver Malachi Ramey, at 6-foot-5, has a ton of potential the next couple of years. In two years, when Ramey is a senior (with QB Jojo Coleman), that could be a great 1-2 punch on offense for the Green Wave.

Fishing date: The Ionic Lithium Battery Champions Invitational Bass Tournament will take place Nov. 16-17 at Lake Hartwell. There will be a total payout of $100,000.

Atlanta fans: Stephen A. Smith, from ESPN, listed his top-five pro athletes from Atlanta, Georgia. Do you agree? Here they are: Deion Sanders (8 Pro Bowls), Hank Aaron (755 Home Runs), Dominique Wilkins (9-time All-Star), Chipper Jones (8-time All-Star) and Michael Vick (4 Pro Bowls).

NFL Fans: The Carolina Panthers (3-7) defeated the New York Giants (2-8) by the score of 20-17. The Minnesota Vikings held on to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) by the score of 12-7. The Atlanta Falcons (6-4) also lost 20-17 to the New Orleans Saints.

