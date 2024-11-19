PICKENS COUNTY — It was a little closer than the die-hard Clemson football fans wanted on Saturday afternoon in a 24-20 win at Pittsburgh.

But Clemson QB Cade Klubnik scored the game-winning touchdown that lit up social media with the highlight reel.

“At that time, I just felt peace and I was on the sideline praying that God would be in control. And He was.” said Klubnik, in an interview with Sports Spectrum after the win.

The Tigers have now reached eight wins in a season for the 42nd time in school history and for the 15th time in Dabo Swinney’s 16 full seasons as head coach.

Clemson finished ACC regular-season play 7-1 overall. It is the 11th season in school history with seven or more ACC wins and is Clemson’s 10th season since 2012.

Vite to Anderson University: Deciding on a college wasn’t too tough for Easley High School senior Abbi Vite.

She had one college on her wish list: Anderson University.

And she’s been accepted.

“My brother (Alex) attended there for four years,” said Vite, a senior basketball player at EHS. “He’s in Physical Therapy now. I went there all the time it was definitely where I wanted to go. I didn’t apply anywhere else.”

Vite will play her final season of hoops this year for the Green Wave and then focus on her studies in college. The 5-foot-9 Vite averaged close to 9 points a game last season.

“We have some new girls coming in (on the varsity squad) – they are moving from JV to varsity and I’m really proud of them,” said Vite. “I’m excited.”

Upcoming schedule for EHS girls hoops:

Tuesday, Dec. 3: West Oak at Easley

Friday, Dec. 6: Pickens at Easley

EHS Boys Hoops Schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 20 (6:45 p.m.): Jamboree Showtime at The ‘Side (Southside HS)

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23 (6 p.m. on Friday and Noon on Saturday): HoopWave Classic at Easley High School

Tuesday, Dec. 3: West Oak at Easley

EHS Cross Country: The Easley girls and boys cross country team are moving to the 5A State Championship on Thursday. The Green Wave girls finished third and the boys were sixth in the state qualifier.

Easley stat leaders on the gridiron: Senior running back Aaron Tolbert gained some “tough yards” this past season for the Green Wave football team, scoring a team-high 7 touchdowns and rushing for 646 yards (on 148 carries). Tolbert also had 40 catches for 277 yards (6.9 average). Receiver Matthew Hillstock also had 611 receiving yards 44 catches (14.3 average).

The top defensive players for Easley: Kobe Preston (115 total tackles), Kyler Turner (82), Cason Brewington (76), Jonathan Isham (40) and Stone Turner (40).

But in just four games on varsity, you can’t overlook the job that sophomore quarterback Jojo Coleman did after starter Jay Stoker got injured. Coleman completed 65-of-116 passes (56 percent) for 828 yards in the air. The athletic Coleman also had 292 yards rushing on 45 carries (a team-high 6.5 avg.).

Playoff Football: Senior running back Colton Bagwell powered Wren’s football team to a 41-21 victory over Lancaster, scoring 4 touchdowns and rushing for 236 yards on the ground on just 21 carries. Preston Schilling also had an interception for the Hurricanes.

Camden also defeated Pickens 43-17 in Class 4A playoff action.

“We’re just happy to be in it,” said Pickens coach James Reynolds, about playing in the Class 4A playoffs.

The Blue Flame closed out their season with a 5-6 record overall. It marked the first time in 11 years that Pickens had won 5 games in a season.

Next level: Liberty High School wrestler JT Spence recently signed with Lander University. Congrats JT!

College Hoops: No. 1 NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg of Duke became the first ACC player with 50 points, 25 rebounds and 10 assists through his first three games in the last 25 years.

NFL action: The Detroit Lions steamrolled past the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6. The Denver Broncos also defeated the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) 38-6.

Giving back: Sam Gillespie, the Finance Officer for Post 52, has continued to work hard at fundraising throughout the year.

And now, the fun part for Gillespie – and the Easley American Legion – kicks in for them. They get to give back to ones in need. This year, they will once again give back over $22,000.

“Every year, we work from January to December raising money for the different charities in the Pickens County area,” said Gillespie. “We also service – after Memorial Day and selling Poppies – we give to the national charities from the American Legion. We try to keep all the money – other than that – in Pickens County. We give to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, Pickens County Toys for Tots, Pickens County Humane Society, United Christian Ministries, the Salvation Army, Upstate Warriors and the Children’s Miracle Network.”

Overall, the American Legion is 105 years old and the Easley Post 52 Legion is 75 years old.

2024-25 Junior High Basketball Schedules

Gettys Girls Hoops

Dec. 5: EDWARDS (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Dec. 9: HONEA PATH (7th-5:30 p.m.)

Dec. 16: at Robert Anderson (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Dec. 19: WREN (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6: PICKENS (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 9: at Glenview (8th-5:30 p.m.)

Jan. 13: EDWARDS (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 16: ROBERT ANDERSON (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 21: at Wren (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 23: at Pickens (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 27: GLENVIEW (8th-5:30 p.m.)

Jan. 30: at Edwards (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Gettys Boys Hoops

Dec. 5: at Edwards (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Dec. 9: HONEA PATH (7th-6:30 p.m.)

Dec. 16: ROBERT ANDERSON (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Dec. 19: at Wren (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6: at Pickens (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 9: GLENVIEW (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 13: at Edwards (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 16: at Robert Anderson (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 21: WREN (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 23: PICKENS (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 27: at Glenview (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 30: EDWARDS (7th-5:30 p.m.; 8th-6:30 p.m.)

