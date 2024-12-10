For many local folks, they went to church early on Sunday morning and then had to take an extra nap.

That’s because – late Saturday night – the Clemson University football team rallied to a 34-31 victory over Southern Methodist University in the ACC Championship Game.

True freshman Nolan Hauser knocked down a game-winning 56-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, leading the Tigers to a thrilling 34-31 victory.

It marked the first time that a Clemson football team had NO penalties in a game since 1952. Not to be overlooked, too, was Adam Randall’s 41-yard kick return to help set up Hauser’s game-winning field goal.

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was still named the MVP of the game. His post game comments on the big-screen televisions at home said it best: “Truly a brotherhood. It’s one of the tightest teams I’ve ever been a part of. We’ve walked through so much adversity. It’s one thing to walk through good things together it’s another to walk through hard times together. That’s where God really gets the shine and Jesus gets to be shown on this team.”

With the big win, Clemson advanced to the 12-team College Playoff and the No. 12 seeded Tigers will do battle with fifth-seeded Texas. Other first-round games include: Tennessee (9) vs. Ohio State (8); SMU (11) vs. Penn State (6) and Indiana (10) vs. Notre Dame (7).

Top assistant coach: Bert Owens was recently named the Class 5A Assistant Football Coach of the Year. The well-liked and dedicated Owens serves as the line coach for the Green Wave football team. As a sports writer, I’m glad I’ve gotten to know a living legend like Bert and he has gone the extra mile for EHS.

Isham honored: You always hear coaches talk about “buying into” the system and the team concept.

EHS senior Jonathan Isham, with that team-first attitude, has been selected to play in the prestigious North-South All-Star Football Game that will be held on Dec. 21 at Myrtle Beach.

“Jonathan has been with us for four years now,” said EHS coach Sam Houston. “If you put work in the dictionary, his name pops up right beside it. He was fully committed to the weight room and nutrition. He totally turned his body around for football as well. He did a lot of good stuff for us for four years. He is a selfless kid – did anything we asked him to do and never came out of the game – offense, defense or special teams. He got rewarded for it and was asked to play in the North-South game which is a huge honor. I’m excited for him, the team is excited for him and the whole community.”

Postseason football honors: Daniel sophomore QB Grayson Clary was recently named the Region 2-4A Player of the Year. Congrats, Grayson!!

Easley’s Kaiden Erby, Jaxson Wilson and Jonathan Isham also earned All-Region honors for Class 5A.

Double figure mark for EHS: Before the game even started, Easley coach Derrell Jackson said that – for each game – his team’s goals are to hold the opponent under 60 points and to have at least three players score in double figures.

The Green Wave boys basketball team did that with ease last week in an 85-24 victory over West Oak.

Sophomore point guard Drey Jackson turned in team-highs of 20 points, passed for 7 assists and had 5 steals. Senior sharpshooter Ethan Crews scored 17 points, and sophomore RJ Stack added 13 points for the winners. Also contributing on offense for EHS were: Miles Campbell (8), Clark (6), Calhoun (5) and Green (5).

‘Gotta believe in the process: When you look at the roster of the Easley boys basketball team, you quickly see a bunch of talented underclassmen. They have six sophomores (Malachi Ramey, Drey Jackson, Miles Campbell, RJ Stack, Trey Walk and Reese Brown) and one eighth grader (Kam Rice) on their varsity roster. They don’t play like sophomores after gaining valuable experience on the varsity level last season.

But to try and be dominant on the Class 5A level, Green Wave Coach Derrell Jackson knows that patience and persistence is a key to keep making strides in his program.

“They (the underclassmen) want it to happen now,” said Coach Jackson. “Obviously as the coaching staff, we’re going to say it is the process. But kids want it today. I think our whole team is hungry, but you can see the youthful exuberance in those young guys. They come out every day and are ready to go.”

Big-Time Potential: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach John McKay once said, “Potential gets you beat 21-7 every time.”

But Camora Little – at around the 6-foot mark – is a definite presence for the Easley High School girls basketball team.

She was more of a dominating presence in the paint, though, in the first quarter last week with 10 points in a loss to West Oak. Little finished the night with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

And she is only a junior.

“Camora surprised us,” said EHS coach Ashley Baker. “We’ve known the potential was there, but I don’t think she knew it was there. Camora is a prospective collegiate softball player. She has been playing softball her whole life. She just started playing basketball about 2 years ago. If she wants to be good, she will be good. She has the potential to be good. But it’s all about if she wants it or not. She’s strong and athletic with a good IQ of the game, but as a big, what I love most about her, is she’s not afraid to get on the floor, she hustles and she has grit. She’s learning the game every day and more about what her body can do. I hope she’ll do a lot for us in the paint this year.”

Next Level: Liberty High School senior baseball players Logan Blight (Infielder; University of North Carolina-Pembroke) and Riley Gibson (RHP/Outfielder); Liberty University) will be continuing their careers on the college level.

NFL action (from Dec. 8):

Vikings 42, Falcons 21 (Falcons fall to 6-7)

Jaguars 10, Titans 6 (Jags improved to 3-10)

Steelers 27, Browns 14

Fire Department Boost: For the start of the Christmas Parade, the Easley Fire Department will be handing out free hot chocolate to local residents at the Super Clean Laundry at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.