Quietly, Aaron Tolbert is having another all-state type of season for the Easley High School baseball team.

He’s batting a team-high .371 at the plate (13-for-35) to go with 3 doubles, 8 RBIs and 9 runs scored. He’s also got a .971 fielding percentage as a catcher for the Green Wave.

A couple other Green Wave teammates – Levi Holcombe and Ayden Beeco – are turning in great seasons at the plate, too.

Holcombe is only a freshman and is third on the team in hitting at .318 (7-of-22) with 3 doubles and 6 RBIs. Beeco, a junior, is batting .310 (9-of-29) to go with a team-high 5 doubles and 8 RBIs.

Did you know? Cooper Sears, a junior first baseman, currently leads Easley’s offense with 11 walks this season.

Pickens Baseball: The Blue Flame are currently 3-8 at press time, but they have only three seniors on the varsity baseball team. The three seniors are catcher Preston Scott, right fielder Griffin Duncan and pitcher Ben Reeves.

“We were able to beat Berea the other night and Blue Ridge, so we are 2-0 in the region,” said Blue Flame coach John David Burgess. “Those seniors provide great leadership.”

Number 3 hitter Jayden Ferguson (only a sophomore) leads Pickens at the plate with close to a .500 batting average.

“He (Ferguson) is very confident at the plate and is a real anchor at the plate,” said Coach Burgess. “We are coming along. We struggled in the preseason.”

The recent starting lineup for the Pickens varsity baseball team:

1 Maddex Freeman (3B)

2 Lewis Martin (SS)

3 Jayden Ferguson (1B)

4 Lucas Torres (DH)

5 Preston Scott (C)

6 Griffin Duncan (RF)

7 Brayden Smith (P)

8 Cam Wilson (CF)

9 Matthew Cantrell (2B)

Justice James (LF)

Reserves: Dawson Paxton, Ben Reeves and Chandler Gravely.

The Pickens High School 2025 Blue Flame Car Show will be open on Friday, May 2, in the student parking lot. The registration goes from 4 to 6 p.m. and the cost is $20 per entry. There will be trophies awarded to: Top 40 cars, top-10 student cars, Best in Show, and the Peoples Choice. All proceeds go to PHS Athletics. Contact Tim Sheppard for more information at timsheppard@pickens.k12.us.

The First-Ever FCA Benefit will take place on Thursday, May 15 at Pickens High School. The worship will be led by local youth choirs and testimonials from students, coaches and faculty. The featured speaker will be Rev. Brett Turner. It will start 6:30 p.m. in the PHS auditorium.