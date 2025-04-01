Hi Jeff,

Sorry I was unable to get back to you yesterday, but I was in Greenville helping my niece and nephew move into their new house. Following are some details on the Tournament.

I have attached the flyer and letter we sent to the golfers that have most of the details for this years tournament. It is important to note that while the the Knights conduct and host the tournament, that 100% of the proceeds go to Area 13 Special Olympics benefiting over 800 Special Olympians in Oconee and Pickens Counties. We anticipate 29 foursomes and 116 golfers this year and hope to raise over $32,000. This will be the tournaments 38th year and to date the golf tournament has raised almost $400,000 for Area 13 Special Olympics. This Tournament is the major fundraising event for Area 13 Special Olympics.

We currently have 10 to 12 foursomes remaining available for the tournament. If someone wants to play in the tournament or if a merchant wants to support the tournament as a hole sponsor or by donating merchandise or gift certificates they can reach out to me via email and I’ll get them the information. If they can’t play and want to support the Tournament with a donation they can mail me a check made payable to Knights of Columbus – Special Olympics at the address on the flyer. They will be included on the donor list in the post tournament ad we run in The Journal. I have attached a copy from last year as well as a photo from last years tournament.

Following are some details on last years tournament:

– Raised $32,000

– 28 foursomes, 112 golfers in 5 flights

– 13 groups won prizes in the tournament, 1st to 3rd in 4 flights and 1 prize for the women’s flight – 2 teams.

– (this year already have 4 womens teams entered)

– low score last year was 55 by Leon Watkins, Bruce Peschier, Steve Reynolds, Gerald Hawkins

– each golfer received a goody bag valued at approximately $40 in gift certificates and merchandise

– last year Richard Kay Superstore in Anderson sponsored our hole in one prizes on 4 par three holes. The largest was a Chevy Silverado Pickup truck on Hole 16. Haven’t yet received confirmation that they will participate this year, but we will have hole in one prizes.

– we provide donated breakfast items and a hot lunch following the tournament along with refreshments on the course.

– we have a silent auction, prize raffle and 50/50 raffle.

Additionally, Area 13 Special Olympics will be holding their Spring Games on Friday, April 11th at the track at Southern Wesleyan University in Central beginning at 9am with competition beginning at 10:30am if you are interested. The Knights cook and provide free hot dogs and donated Pepsi products to those in attendance.

The Area Director for Area 13 Special Olympics is Dianne Russom and her contact information is cell phone (864) 710-5238 or email diannerussom@yahoo.com if you want information from her.

If you need additional information just give me a call.

Thanks!

Jim Zavertnik

Golf Tournamet Chair

(954) 646-3903