It almost sounds like a football team.

The Pickens High School boys golf team — under the direction of Tracy Epps — has a school-record 26 golfers on the team this year.

“It wouldn’t be possible if they weren’t great kids,” said Epps, in his 10th year as the head golf coach at PHS. “They show up to practice and are serious about it. The big thing is I’ve got eight guys that are in ninth grade or younger. That’s what I’ll need to build the program for the future. A lot of them got playing time between varsity and JV, and we still have some JV matches to go. I’ll try to rotate some guys in to get them a match under their belt in their first year.”

In the past, the most Epps had kept in the PHS golf program was 16 to 17.

2025 Easley High School Athletic Signing Day.

Aaron Tolbert (Baseball): USC Sumter

Jackson Rampey (Baseball): Patrick and Henry Community College

Jalyn McGee (Softball): Piedmont University

Griffin Horn (Girls Soccer): Greensboro College

Olvia Hazel (Girls Soccer): Columbia International University

Kevin Arteaga-Torres (Boys Soccer): Columbia International University

Marla Bracken (Cheerleading): Anderson University

Conner Finley (Track and Field): Southern Wesleyan University

Ethan Crews (Basketball): Anderson University

Props to dad: Senior Jalyn McGee is leaving her mark on the record book for the Easley High School softball team.

She’s currently got 483 career strikeouts for the Green Wave. Last year as a junior, she was Region Pitcher of the Year and Easley’s Defensive Player of the Year.

But she was quick to give credit to her dad.

“My dad (Adam) definitely got me started (pitching),” she said. “He coached me from the beginning and got me through it at 9-years-old. We watched videos (on pitching) and he helped me when no one else wanted to.”

Finley’s leaving his mark: Easley assistant track coach Phillip Boyles talked about hwo Easley senior Conner Finley has been the top pole vaulter in the state in Class 4A and 5A, and consistently in the top three over all classifications.

Finley, the defending State Champion, is also a 2-time defending state champion.

“My career here at Easley was really good,” Finley said. “I had some good coaches and teachers. I don’t think I could have done it without my pole-vaulting coach (Phillip Boyles). I just really appreciate everything that Easley has done for me here.”

Added Finley, “My coach always says to make sure you do everything to the best of your ability, and you’ll have no regrets. I feel I’ve done that and I want to continue that in college – just do everything for the glory of God.”

Classmate Aaron Tolbert, meanwhile, had a comment on Finley at EHS.

“Conner Finley is definitely the best athlete in the school and definitely the best pole vaulter to ever come through,” said Tolbert.

High School Baseball:

Final Score: Greenwood 4, Easley 1

Hitting: Easley – Ayden Beeco 1-3, Aaron Tolbert 1-2, Trey Sutton 2-2, Cooper Sears 1-2.

Pitching: Easley – Walker Cox (4.2 inn., 3h, 4r, 1er, 3bb, 5so, 96 pitches); Zach Jochimsen (1.1 inn., 1h, 0r, 1bb, 1so, 24 pitches); Colton Irvin (1inn., 0h, 0r, 10 pitches).

High School Golf:

Final results from the 2025 Hurricane Invitational

Powdersville Patriots

Nate Porter 73-70—143; Will Campbell 81-78—159; Rob Griffith 87-81—168; Chase Jacob 87-78—165.

High School Track: The Easley track teams had a quality showing at the Coaches Classic Elite meet last weekend at Spring Valley High School. The EHS boys 4×800 ran another school record (8:12.46). Evan Massey delivered a monster throw in the javelin (170 feet, 10 inches) and a new school record. Aamari Kelley had a season-best long jump (5.59 meters and 18 feet, 3 inches) and she tied for second overall. Aubrey Salley cleared 3.05 meters (10 feet) in the Pole Vault and finished 13th overall. Conner Finley also cleared 4.55 meters (15 feet) in the Pole Vault and finished 4th overall. He is currently No. 1 in SC 5A Division 2.

NFL News: Former Clemson runningback Phil Mafah was drafted last weekend in the seventh-round by the Dallas Cowboys.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.