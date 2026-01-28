Maura Kindel puts an exclamation point on the term student athlete.

She starred in volleyball at Powdersville High School and she’s continued that momentum at Anderson University. The 6-foot sophomore is a middle blocker and she’s studying mechanical engineering.

The 20-year-old Kindel is The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week.

Q: Sounds like you had quite a volleyball season at Anderson University, making the Sweet 16. What was that like for you?

KINDEL: It was so amazing to be a part of! We had very high expectations for ourselves as a team, and we knew we had the potential to go far in the tournament. We kept reminding each other of how special it is that we were one of only a handful of teams in the country still playing. Somehow, the love and the excitement for the sport and our team grew every game that we played together, and by the end we really knew that we had something special in our team that not many teams can say that they have. It was so cool to see belief go such a long way!

Q: Every good athlete has a certain driving force that gives them that edge. What is your motivation when you take the volleyball court?

KINDEL: I had someone tell me once that when you walk into any sort of competition, you have to believe that you are the best athlete on that court. And whether that has been true or not (it’s mostly never true) the confidence that it brings me goes a long way. I’ve learned through sports that what you choose to dwell on will eventually mentally take over, so if I am constantly thinking about what could go wrong and what mistakes I could make, I am inevitably going to make those mistakes. But when I choose to think about what could go right, I am filled with confidence instead of fear, and my playing usually follows suit.

Q: What’s it like for you to play a home volleyball match at Anderson University?

KINDEL: It’s so amazing! We have a great crowd show up for every game, and we always have a very dedicated student section that makes the games so fun. I think Anderson has the best home-court atmosphere in the SAC, and I always try to remind myself before every home game how unique it is to be able to go to a school that cares so much.

Q: Take me through a certain volleyball match or play that you’ll always remember from your college volleyball days at AU?

KINDEL: Beating Lenoir-Rhyne in the round of 32 will definitely be a game I’ll never forget. From the first point of that match, I knew that it would be a back and forth battle all night long, but we showed up with a lot to prove after falling to LR in the conference tournament. It was such a high energy game, and we played some of our best volleyball all season that night. Things were clicking, everyone was having fun, and it was definitely one of my favorite games to be a part of 🙂

Q: Sounds like you had a perfect 4.0 your first three semesters at AU. How have you been able to juggle college volleyball and the academics part of it?

KINDEL: Well technically I have a 3.8! But I’m not gonna lie, it’s been really difficult at times. I’m a mechanical engineering major, so my workload can be pretty extreme, and it’s tough to make time for everything. The biggest thing is using what “free time” I DO have for homework and studying, even when I want to be doing anything but that sometimes. I also learned that it’s simply impossible for me to give my full effort and attention to all 15-18 credit hours and volleyball, so every week I have to pick and choose what’s a priority for that week. My coach encourages academics to come first and is very understanding of heavy workloads or being late to practice because of academics. Every semester I feel like I get a little bit better at juggling everything! So, it’s not easy, but definitely doable.

Q: What was the specific injury you suffered during college, and what was the journey like for you to return to the court?

KINDEL: I tore my ACL and meniscus for the second time in February of my senior year of high school, so that took me out for a full year or so in college. Coming in injured, I knew it was going to feel frustrating not being able to play for an entire season, but looking back, I think it prepared me really well for the world of college sports. I spent every practice doing rehab on the sidelines with my trainer, and physical therapy in the weight room every week or so. With it being the second time I tore the same ACL, I wanted to be really careful with not going back too soon, so it was a pretty slow process. But I got to spend that season just watching everyone play- learning the speed of the game, the plays, the atmosphere. And getting to get out on the court again when I was finally cleared was (honestly) terrifying, but so exciting at the same time! And this season made me see that I was so glad I decided to stick with the rehab process, for the reward of getting to play with my best friends and love the competition.

Q: Beyond the sports part of it, what do you like about Anderson University?

KINDEL: It feels like a second home for me! Me and my roommates (who are also my teammates) clicked right off the bat and they are some of my best friends. The staff here is so supportive, and genuinely cares about all of their students, beyond just the schooling side. Having small class sizes is also so helpful for learning the material well, because our professors can give us their full attention. A lot of our teachers also show up to games to watch us play! With Anderson being a Christian school, you can tell that most people are here for a reason greater than themselves, and that really shows just in the day-to-day interactions with everyone. It’s a great place to go to school, and I would recommend it to anyone.

Q: What does the future look like for you as far as volleyball and after college?

KINDEL: I’ll be graduating May of 2028 (God-willing) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Not sure where I’m going to go or what exactly I’m going to do yet… just trusting the process! As far as volleyball goes, I’m super excited for two more seasons, but I most likely won’t be using my fifth year to play anywhere after graduation.

Q: Can you talk about a special volleyball memory from your days at Powdersville High School?

KINDEL: Winning state was awesome! I don’t have any other specific memories that stand out, but I just remember absolutely loving my senior year and not wanting it to end. We had a great team with amazing girls and I think about them often. Passini’s got a great thing going, and I think back on my time in high school with nothing but love.

Q: How do you handle the conditioning part of it in the off season?

KINDEL: We keep very busy in the off season! We start slow, but our hours ramp up pretty quickly. We have weights four times a week- Coach Jen keeps us working in there-, individuals three times a week, and start practicing more halfway through the season. The off season is really our time to get stronger and work on specific skills that we don’t have the time to focus on in season. We play a few tournaments here and there, but they’re all really fun and just about trying new things out before our real season comes.

Q: What advice would you give a high school athlete wanting to one day play college volleyball?

KINDEL: It’s absolutely worth it, so if you have the option to play somewhere, do it. One piece of advice I would give is to start lifting in your own time if that’s a possibility, because you will be expected to kind of just pick up where the rest of the team is at, so that can be daunting sometimes if you don’t have any experience in the weight room! Learn how to manage your time, because most places you go, you will be expected to maintain good grades while also performing on the court. Just keep putting the work in, and it will pay off at some point! I gained a lot of resilience in high school through conditioning and practices, so don’t ever rush past the place that you are, and it will all work out the way it should.