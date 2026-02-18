100 Days, EHS Senior Night and Clemson Hoops

EASLEY — The countdown is on … 100 days until the Easley American Legion Alumni Baseball Night on Friday, May 29. The banquet starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Larry Bagwell Gymnasium and then the Post 52 American Legion baseball team is scheduled to play Spartanburg.

“We’re asking all the people out there in the community to help us with this event,” said Gregg Powell. “We’ve got free admission to the game and to the banquet with all the people coming back. We need some help financially and we will recognize the big donors at the banquet.”

If you would like to donate to the event, please text or call Gregg Powell at 864-419-9793.

Steve Garrison, another committee member of the Alumni Night event, is helping spearhead the Hall of Fame selections (for Post 52 legion baseball) and a special Gold Jacket Award. Be sure to see more information about all of this in next week’s edition of The Easley Progress newspaper.

EHS Boys Hoops: It was the final game of the season for the Easley boys basketball team and it boiled down one thing (again): Can they execute during crunch time?

The Green Wave (6-20) lost another frustrating game – this time on Senior Night in a season-ending 87-82 loss in overtime.

“Every game … you beat yourself,” said a highly-frustrated Coach Austin Anderson. “You can’t rebound, and you can’t turn the ball over as much as we do.”

For the future of the Green Wave, one big building block for next season is 6-foot-5 junior RJ Stack. He took some time after the loss to JL Hanna reflect on what the team needs to do better at. “We have to be more aggressive on the rebounds,” Stack said. “Defensively, everything starts on defense. That’s where your games are won at.”

Success of JL Mann girls hoops: Last week, the JL Mann girls basketball team rolled past Easley 63-14.

The Patriots put the work in this past off season, going to team camps at Newberry, Morris Hills, USC Upsate and South Carolina. The most notable player for JL Mann this season is Imari Richardson (13 ppg; and 17 points against Easley) who is set to play in the North-South All-Star Game in March. Richardson knows how to post up, take people off the dribble and she can hit that mid-range jumper.

Props to Kelley: A senior at Easley, Kate Kelley could have easily quit the team after a winless season of lopsided losses. But to the credit of Kelley, she gutted it out and learned one of those “life lessons” of staying with it.

“I think it definitely was the hardest year of basketball that any of us had every had,” Kelley said, “but I’m very proud of our team showing up every day. We never got the outcome we wanted, but we still worked hard every day in practice. We always tried our best.”

Kelley, with her 4.7 grade point average, is planning to study business at Southern Wesleyan University.

No. 20 Clemson falls at No. 4 Duke (67-54): The Tigers, which slipped to 20-6 on the season, led just one time in the game on the road at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils climbed to 23-2 on the year. Carter Welling had 12 points and 5 rebounds to lead the Tigers, while RJ Godfrey added 10 points and 8 rebounds.