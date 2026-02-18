Q and A with EHS Coach Gill Payne

EASLEY — Quietly, Gill Payne has put together a top-notch baseball program at Easley High School. He’s entering his eighth season at the EHS helm with an overall record of 114-67. The schedule has been tough, too.

And to the credit of Payne, who served as an Associate Scout for the Florida Marlins (from 1999-2004), he knows what it takes to play at the college level.

The list of Payne’s former players who are currently playing baseball in college are: Kaleb Owens and Carter Morgan (at Anderson University). Braden Bryson is at Erskine College; Peyton Anders and Cole Davis are at Southern Wesleyan University, Aaron Tolbert is at USC Sumter; Jackson Rampey is at Hampton and Henry Community College.

“We also have several players committed from this year’s team,” said Payne.

Rounding out the coaching staff for the Green Wave are assistant coaches Jameson Spitzmiller (Offense/Defense Asst.) and Cole Simpson (Pitching Coach). Sarah Dennis (Technology and Statistics) will return as our Clemson Intern for this spring also.

The 2026 EHS varsity baseball roster for Payne includes: Levi Holcombe (RHP/INF, So.), Colton Irvin (RHP/INF, Sr.), Trey Kicklighter (RHP/OF, Sr.), Ayden Beeco (OF, Sr.), Noah Burnett (OF, Sr.), Banks Gambrell (INF, Sr.), Walker Cox (RHP/IF, Sr.), Braydon Bohnstadt (RHP, Sr.), Connor Hall (RHP/UTL, Jr.), Cooper Sears (C/INF, Sr.), Maddox Raby (OF, Fr.), Brady Wright (C/UTL, Sr.), Jake Davenport (RHP, Jr.), Zach Jochimsen (RHP, Sr.), Will Jolley (RHP, Sr.) and Bren Patridge (RHP, So.).

Payne took some time to answer a couple of questions.

Q: You often play that “small ball” in key situations, bunting the ball when the game is on the line. Can you comment on that philosophy, and talk about some of the best bunters you have coached through the years?

PAYNE: My offensive philosophy has always been score 1 run an inning. Get them on, get them over, and get them in. If you score 7 runs in a 7-inning game, you will win 97 percent of your games. Best bunters, there have been a few. A couple of good ones this year are Colton Irvin and Banks Gambrell. My 2 hole in the lineup is always our best bunter.

Q: Every coach wants to have that certain athlete who sets the standard for everyone else on the team. Matthew Hillstock seems be the one for basketball and Kobe Preston seems to be the one for football at EHS. What former player that you have coached seems to fit that role for your Green Wave baseball program?

PAYNE: I really try not to focus on that very much. My expectation is that every player is going to be the guy at some point during a 26-game season. I also specifically do not have captains because I expect every player to be a leader, a role player, and a great teammate throughout the season.

Q: How would you describe your EHS baseball team this season?

PAYNE: We are a veteran squad with 11 seniors. We will score some runs but our success will really be through our defense which should be strong. Pitching depth could become an issue in such a competitive region and during postseason. We just need a couple of arms to step up and contribute at a high level.

Q: What is the toughest team you will face this season in the regular season and why?

PAYNE: Honestly our Region is considered the SEC of 5A Baseball. With region opponents such as Greenville, Greenwood, Hillcrest, JL Mann, Mauldin, TL Hanna, and Woodmont, every series is a battle. Also I made our non-region schedule as tough as possible to make sure we are good and battle-tested prior to postseason. We play two 2 game series vs Top Five 4A teams in Seneca and Daniel, Oxford AL who has one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft, Tennessee Top 10 Science Hill HS, and 3A Top Five BHP for a 2-game series at the end of the season.

Q: If you can put your A.D. hat on for a second, and comment on what the sports facilities will be like next season. Sounds like the football field will have AstroTurf and there will be a big Jumbotron?

PAYNE: This fall we will play on our newly artificial turfed football field along with a new scoreboard. Within a couple of years, we are looking at breaking ground on an outdoor field house between baseball and softball on the way down to the stadium.