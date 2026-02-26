Post 52 baseball, Park and Rec All-Stars and Clark

The scoreboard wasn’t even on and there was no announcer. There was no cost to get into the game. It was a preseason baseball game that went nine innings on Saturday afternoon. The final score didn’t really matter either (even though Fort Dorchester won 10-5 over host Easley.)

But it was a chance for Easley’s baseball team to get some “live game situations” before the season kicks off on Friday at Greer.

“That’s why I wanted to scrimmage these guys,” said EHS Coach Gill Payne. “They are one of the top teams in the state. They’re physical and they are well coached. It was a good scrimmage.”

The EHS varsity baseball starting lineup last Sunday against Fort Dorchester included:

1-Colton Irvin (SS); 2-Trey Kicklighter (CF); 3-Ayden Beeco (LF), 4-Cooper Sears (C), 5-Noah Burnett (1B), 6-Levi Holcombe (2B), 7-Walker Cox (DH), 8-Connor Hall (3B), 9-Maddox Raby (RF). Wright (EH). Pitching: Patridge, Sullivan, Bohnstadt, Kicklighter, Jochimsen, Holcombe and Jolley/Davenport.

Sullivan on EHS varsity: He’s only an eighth grader and playing varsity – Jake Sullivan.

“I saw him throw last year and we brought him down here in October for Open Season,” said Payne. “He’s a baseball kid and we don’t have a lefty in the program. He doesn’t pitch like an eighth grader. He goes out there and he competes, and he has good stuff. He trusts it, and he’s getting better every outing. He just went through one of the top-five hitters in the state (1-5) … those guys can hit. He walked a guy and gave up a run.”

Continued Payne, “Our first three runs we gave up were from walks and that is great about this scrimmage. It shows that you aren’t going to play good teams, walk guys and get unscathed. Our first couple of scrimmages we were able to make the plays or pitch out of it. If you are going to play at a high level, you aren’t going to be able to do that. walked guys but were able to make the plays.”

11 seniors on EHS baseball team: There is plenty of senior leadership this season with 11 seniors on the Green Wave varsity baseball team. Those players include: Noah Burnett (RF/1B), Ayden Beeco (LF), Walker Cox (P), Zach Jochimsen (P), Brady Wright (1B), Banks Gambrell (2B), Will Jolley (P), Brayden Bohnstadt (P), Cooper Sears (C), Colton Irvin (SS) and Trey Kicklighter (LF/P).

“They are definitely battle worn,” said Payne, about his seniors. “Last year, we played through a pretty rough region of our own and finished up in the middle of the pack, and made a run in the playoffs – went all the way to the Final Four there. I think they are prepared.”

The Green Wave baseball team will be successful if … they stay injury free. Payne has four outfielders and four infielders. “We just gotta stay healthy,” added Coach Payne.

And your 2026 Easley Park and Rec Basketball All-Stars …

8U Girls: Khamryn Bowens, Paisley Duvall, Carina Earle, Maliyah Elmore, Kyleigh Hess, Evie Moore, Raelyn Seay, Brystol Standridge, Penelope Trueblood, Meera Turner, Finley Washington and Sullivan Winchester. Coaches: Eric Standridge, Heath Moore and Mark Elmore.

8U Boys: Drayton Arnold, Jaeden Berry, Jackson Carey, Julian Cobb, Kingston Crenshaw, Kenneth Duck IV, Elias Johnson, Olin Nix, Cage Reese, Dawson Thomas, Jeremiah Trueblood and Adan Warren. Coaches: Jacory Benson and Kenneth Duck III.

10U Girls: Brynleigh Bell, Emmerson Brewer, Sadie Brown, Rain Cisson, Cataliah Earle, Brinley Evans, Tyler Grant, Hannah Holcomb, Peyton Morgan, Isabella Serina, Janner Turner and Keegan Turner.

10U Boys: Josiah Berry, Roman Brown, Tyus Coleman, Jett Dorriety, Mark Elmore III, Kamdyn Greenlee, Jaxon Herman, Gmere Holmes, Triton Justice, Kingston McGowens, Bryson Meekins and Cohen Reed. Coaches: Marcus Justice, Aaron Dorriety and Derek Brown.

12U Girls: Mykaella Alexander, Elena Crook, Ella Pate Duncan, Arrington Lingefelt, Santianna Martin, Ava Motley, Alyssa Parland, Zaiden Robinson, Gray Tackett, Brynn Tollefson and Sarinna Wright. Coaches: Tim Jones and Santonio Martin.

14U Boys: Hollis Andary, Bronson Bell, Tillan Duncan, Jordan Durham, Salim Hobbs, Reese Kneisly, Ryan Nussbuam, Lucas Rogers, Anthony Sanchez, Isaac Welch and Solomon Young. Coaches: Prince Scurry and Travis Kneisly.