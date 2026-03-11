Athlete of the Week: Kensley Vicars

Talent only takes you so far.

It’s the intangibles – as they say in sports – that gives an athlete that certain edge.

Powdersville junior Kensley Vicars, The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week, has that certain edge for the Patriots softball team.

“She’s a great athlete,” said PHS coach Sametra Duck. “She’s a great student and a great person. She puts everything she has into this sport and into whatever she does. I’m just blessed that I get to coach her and help her grow a little.”

At press time, Vicars has helped lead the Patriots softball team to a 3-0 record. They’ve beaten Easley (17-14), Daniel (15-5) and Ware Shoals (15-5). Vicars is the only junior on the varsity squad for Powdersville. She bats No. 3 in the lineup, pitches and plays shortstop.

What makes that even more impressive is how young of a team PHS is. They have only one senior (Kylie Powell) on the team and one sophomore (Tenleigh Davis). Rounding out the varsity squad for PHS are five freshman (Haylee Wettshurack, Layla Dase, Mckynna Simmons, Harper Simmons and Landri Pence). Plus, the Powdersville varsity squad features two eighth graders (Anniston Williams and Peyton Watsch) and one seventh-grader (Presley McCraine).

“I try to be my best for the girls and to be someone that they can look up to,” said Vicars, “and just play my role as a hitter and a shortstop.”

Vicars did say, though, that she looks up to one freshman on the Patriots team (Mckynna Simmons).

“I look up to (Mckynna),” Vicars said. “She’s a freshman, but she does really good in trying to hype everybody up and, for a freshman, that is really hard. So, I look up to her a lot, even though she is young.”

The future is bright for Vicars. She’s already verbally committed to continue her softball career at Western Carolina. She’s quick to credit playing “travel ball” and all the coaches who have helped her along the way.

“It’s a big relief,” said Vicars, about her decision to attend Western Carolina. “I did commit very, very early. I was one of the first juniors to commit in high school. I’m very blessed to have that opportunity given to me.”

And about going to Western Michigan, Vicars went on to say, “I’ve been looking at that school for a long time and I love it. It’s up in the mountains and very beautiful. I love the coaches, love the atmosphere there and it’s close to home.”