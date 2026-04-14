EASLEY — One Last Waffle Run?

It’s become a tradition for late night Waffle House runs after successful Green Wave tennis matches. Coach Terry Wood heads a tennis program that has had its ups and downs over the years. The team has started to gain some traction the past two years though…despite playing in one of the toughest regions in the state.

Coach Wood has held the title as Head Coach of the Easley High School boys tennis team for nine years (and numerous years as the girls coach before relinquishing in 2024). He’s had the special privilege of coaching his son, Peyton Wood, for six of those seasons.

Playing tennis since seventh grade, Peyton has battled injuries these past couple of years. However, he keeps on pushing through. “This being my senior year, I’ve been looking to just have fun out there, and enjoy it,” said Peyton. “I’m just trying to go out with a bang.”

It’s been a roller coaster ride for both coach and son. They’ve seen the highs (playoff tennis in 2025, Waffle House runs, and indoor tennis at Clemson University) and they’ve seen some lows (moving up to 5A and battling through numerous injuries). However, they’ve enjoyed the ride together. “Getting to coach these young men has been a blessing, a true blessing,” said Coach Wood. “Tennis is fun, but watching these boys grow into young men, that’s the true joy. If this is my last year coaching, I am truly honored to go out with Peyton- I couldn’t have written a better ending to the script.”

The season isn’t over just yet!

A playoff run is still within their grasps. The regular season ends the week of April 20th with two last home matches. April 21st versus Hillcrest is Senior Night honoring three incredible young men – Cole Crowe, Cohen Durham, along with Peyton Wood. The finale of the season will be April 23rd versus Greenwood. The Wood boys (Father and Son) hope to lead the team to one more strong finish before possibly hanging up the racquets. What does a strong finish look like…“More Waffles!” says Coach.