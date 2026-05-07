Barbary on the way, EHS baseball and Clemson Football

This big event keeps getting better.

The well-known Travis Barbary, a former catcher for the Easley Green Wave and current member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, will be honored at the American Legion Post 52 Baseball Alumni and Military Veterans event on Friday, May 29 at the JB Red Owens Complex. Barbary will be honored at the banquet (from 3:30 to 5 p.m.) and then he’ll catch the first pitch at the legion baseball game at 7 p.m. from Rob Stanifer.

So right before the legion baseball game, Rob Stanifer will be throwing out the first pitch to Barbary.

“When you have a former Major League baseball player (Stanifer) that played in Easley – from Little League all the way up to the Major Leagues – that is coming back to town and then you have Travis Barbary who was a great example of overcoming when somebody tells you that you are too small or you are not strong enough,” said Steve Garrison, the Chairman of the event on May 29. “That boy (Barbary) loved baseball so much that he went out and made himself a player. He was not the size of his daddy and his grandfather, but he overcame the negatives from everyone and had dad and coaches who believed in him. It’s an example of why baseball is such a great sport – every pitch there is a winner and a loser, and you have to overcome adversity during the game.”

Event notes for May 29: For the banquet, former Post 52 baseball players are encouraged to RSVP by text to (864) 505-8182 or by email to: paladin1650@gmail.com. Local military veterans interested in attending the banquet can contact Jeff Holt at (309) 368-0303 or by email at jholt@championcarolinas.com. Remember: All military veterans are encouraged to attend the game that night at 7 p.m. and it is free.

Regular season difference makers for EHS Baseball: When you talk about the 2026 regular season of the 2026 EHS baseball team, you’ve got to start with the solid pitching staff of the Green Wave. They’ve been the spark for the 14-11 overall record and their 9-5 mark in the conference. At press time, the postseason was starting tomorrow night.

Colton Irvin 0.66 ERA, 1-2, 10.2 inn., 5 hits, 6 runs, 1 earned run, 7 walks, 8 strikeouts,

Levi Holcombe 0/86 ERA, 3-0, 32.2 inn., 18 hits, 13 runs, 4 earned runs, 13 walks, 34 strikeouts.

Walker Cox 1.64 ERA, 1-2, 21.1 inn., 14 hits, 11 runs, 11 runs, 5 earned runs, 11 walks, 32 strikeouts.

Zac “Fluff” Jochimsen 1.77 ERA, 4-2, 51.1 innings, 56 hits, 22 runs, 13 earned runs, 17 walks, 27 strikeouts.

Cox leads the EHS team in hitting .421 at the plate (32-of-71), doubles (12) and total bases (49).

Senior catcher Cooper Sears is known as the “team leader” of the Green Wave. Sears is batting .348 (24-of-69), has 5 doubles and team-highs in RBIs (24) and walks (15).

Holcombe is batting .301 (22-of-73), 13 runs, 9 RBIs, and a team-high 9 stolen bases.

Irvin is batting .296 (24-of-81), leads the team in runs scored (21), has 8 doubles and 12 walks.

Ayden Beeco is batting .293 (22-of-75), has 8 doubles, and is 5-of-5 in stolen bases.

Clemson Football: The die-hard fans of Clemson University football might be watching the NFL games a whole lot more this season. The 2026 NFL Draft featured several of the former Tigers getting drafted.

OL Blake Miller (No. 17 in the First Round; Detroit Lions)

DT Peter Woods (No. 29 in the First Round; Kansas City Chiefs)

DE TJ Parker (No. 35 in Second Round; Buffalo Bills)

CB Avieon Terrell (No. 48 of the Second Round; Atlanta Falcons)

WR Antonio Williams (No. 71 in the Third Round; Washington Commanders)

QB Cade Klubnik (No. 110 in the Fourth Round; New York Jets)