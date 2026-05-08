EHS Signings: Andrews could go far in soccer

EASLEY — It’s one thing to say a high school kid has the potential to play in college one day.

But it’s another story to say high school kid – one day down the road – has the potential to play professionally.

River Andrews is all lined up to play Division I soccer next season at Gardner-Webb University. However, Easley High School soccer coach Ross Goodacre – in front of a packed gym last week for the college signings – talked more about how Rivers has the potential to play professional soccer one day.

“Absolutely,” Coach Goodacre said, of the 6-foot-4 and 195-pound goalkeeper. “I think he has all the tools. He commands his box (as goalie). He’s a shot stopper. He has the size, the speed, his feet are great and he has the mental strength. He has all the tools you need. Everybody who seems him play … it is very obvious.”

Continued Coach Goodacre, “He’s an exceptional athlete, incredible leader and he has the ability to play professionally. He’s going to have a great college career. He is nowhere near a finished product yet. I think he’ll a career in the sport of soccer, which is pretty amazing to look forward to.”

Andrews grew up playing sports at Easley Christian School before transferring to Green Wave country (3 years of soccer at EHS and 2 years of hoops at EHS).

“I’m super thankful for everything that’s happened to me here at Easley High School,” Andrews said. “I’m trying to keep growing (in the sport) – not height – but through the game. I’m trying to keep developing my skills and just see how far it can take me.”

Little to SCSU: The upside and potential of Camora Little – in the sport of softball – is off the charts. She took some time to talk about playing Division I softball next season at South Carolina State University.

“I’m very, very excited to play at the next level,” Little said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a really long time. I couldn’t get there without all of the coaches who believed in me. Coach B is a very big inspiration in my life. She taught me more about myself than I could ever know – more than a softball player. She is really the reason I wanted to play at the next level.”

Kelly to run at Converse University: Aamari’s mom gave a heartfelt speech at the ceremony about what it was like helping coach her daughter in track at Easley High School and about her as a person.

And it all hit home.

“Today, is very important to me,” said Aamari. “I get to sign to Converse University, a college that really shows that they want you and that they have a place for you. Today really means a lot that my family showed up and the people came to support me today.”

Clark to play hoops at SWU: Logan Clark, the long-range bomber for the Green Wave, left his improvement on the basketball program more than just his outside shooting.

“He lifted the program,” said EHS coach Austin Anderson. “He mimicked everything I said and he was the glue for a lot of pieces. We always counted on him to be there and he was. Multiple times we had to tell him Logan go home. Then, you’d find him at the rec center after practice. He loved game and he was the glue to the team this year.”

EHS Signing Day

(April 30, 2026)

Aamari Kelly (Track and Field): Converse University

Evan Massey (Track and Field): Anderson University

Ava Boykin (Competitive Cheerleading): Anderson University

Analise Duncan (Competitive Cheerleading): Anderson University

Ava Richardson (Competitive Cheerleading): Coastal Carolina University

Emerson Whitten (Competitive Cheerleading): Charleston Southern University

River Andrews (Soccer): Gardner-Webb University

Kyleigh Sarayusa (Soccer): Emory & Henry University

Camora Little (Softball): South Carolina State University

Logan Clark (Basketball): Southern Wesleyan University

Noah Burnett (Baseball): Prince George Community College, MD

Colton Irvin (Baseball): Spartanburg Methodist College

Cooper Sears (Baseball): Montreat College, NC

Brady Wright (Baseball): Lander University