SWU lands Allan Sharpe Award for 6th time

PICKENS COUNTY — Southern Wesleyan University was named the 2025-26 recipient of the prestigious Allan Sharp Award for the sixth time.

Southern Wesleyan posted an ASR of 88 percent. The NCAA Academic Success Rate approximates a true student-centered measure of graduation within six years of initial enrollment in college by accounting for student-athletes that transfer in good academic standing.

The Warriors first won the prestigious award at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season. They went on to claim the title in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The Allan Sharp Award is presented annually to the Conference Carolinas member institution having the highest graduation rate of student-athletes as determined by the faculty athletics representatives.

The late Allan Sharp served for over 20 years as the Atlantic Christian/Barton Faculty Athletics Representative. Dr. Sharp championed the role of athletics as an educational activity and the importance of each student-athlete performing at the same level of excellence in the classroom.

Allan Sharp Award Winners

2025-26: Southern Wesleyan

2024-25: Emmanuel

2023-24: Southern Wesleyan

2022-23: Converse and Southern Wesleyan

2021-22: Southern Wesleyan

2020-21: Southern Wesleyan

2019-20: Southern Wesleyan

2018-19: Converse

2017-18: Erskine

2016-17: Converse

2015-16: Barton

2014-15: Barton

2013-14: Barton

2012-13: Lees-McRae

2011-12: Converse

2010-11: Converse

2009-10: Queens

2008-09: Converse

2007-08: Converse

2006-07: Queens

2005-06: Queens

2004-05: Erskine

2003-04: Queens

2002-03: Erskine

2001-02: N/A

2000-01: Queens

1999-00: N/A

1998-99: N/A

1997-98: Erskine

1996-97: N/A

1995-96: N/A