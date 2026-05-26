SWU lands Allan Sharpe Award for 6th time

PICKENS COUNTY — Southern Wesleyan University was named the 2025-26 recipient of the prestigious Allan Sharp Award for the sixth time.
Southern Wesleyan posted an ASR of 88 percent. The NCAA Academic Success Rate approximates a true student-centered measure of graduation within six years of initial enrollment in college by accounting for student-athletes that transfer in good academic standing.
The Warriors first won the prestigious award at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season. They went on to claim the title in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.
The Allan Sharp Award is presented annually to the Conference Carolinas member institution having the highest graduation rate of student-athletes as determined by the faculty athletics representatives.
The late Allan Sharp served for over 20 years as the Atlantic Christian/Barton Faculty Athletics Representative. Dr. Sharp championed the role of athletics as an educational activity and the importance of each student-athlete performing at the same level of excellence in the classroom.
Allan Sharp Award Winners
2025-26: Southern Wesleyan
2024-25: Emmanuel
2023-24: Southern Wesleyan
2022-23: Converse and Southern Wesleyan
2021-22: Southern Wesleyan
2020-21: Southern Wesleyan
2019-20: Southern Wesleyan
2018-19: Converse
2017-18: Erskine
2016-17: Converse
2015-16: Barton
2014-15: Barton
2013-14: Barton
2012-13: Lees-McRae
2011-12: Converse
2010-11: Converse
2009-10: Queens
2008-09: Converse
2007-08: Converse
2006-07: Queens
2005-06: Queens
2004-05: Erskine
2003-04: Queens
2002-03: Erskine
2001-02: N/A
2000-01: Queens
1999-00: N/A
1998-99: N/A
1997-98: Erskine
1996-97: N/A
1995-96: N/A
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