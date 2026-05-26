Warriors ink six in 2026 volleyball signing class

CENTRAL – The Warriors are excited to announce the initial 2026 signing class for Southern Wesleyan Volleyball. Head Coach Anna Collins will welcome six ladies to the Warriors squad spanning five states. Rylie Barriger, Ali Corl, Anaya Oswal, Lily Clarkson, Ashley Crick and Lauren Smith will join the Warriors in the fall of 2026.

“I am ecstatic about our first group of signees,” mentioned Coach Collins. “We are thrilled to have these six young ladies joining our roster in the Fall of 2026. I am excited to see how they impact the program this fall. Each of them are very talented and will bring a level of dedication, competitiveness, and resilience that we need.”

Southern Wesleyan will welcome local products Lily Clarkson and Lauren Smith as the lone South Carolina signees.

Lily Clarkson will join the Warriors from down the road in Pickens, SC where she served as a setter for Pickens High School. Clarkson played for the Blue Flames as a setter during both the SCHSL 4A State Champion title runs in 2024 and 2025. Her team was also named Region Champions from 2023 to 2025. After her success on the court, she received both 4A All-State and CAWS North/South All-Star honors. She went on to be named the 4A Region Player of the Year at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Clarkson is a three time All-Region player and a seven time Palmetto Region All-Region player. At the end of the 2024 season, she received the Heart of the Blue Flame Award from Pickens High School.

“I am super excited to be at SWU!” commented Clarkson. “I love the hometown feeling, and the Christ-like environment. I cannot wait to get on the court with all my new teammates!”

Clarkson, who’s favorite Bible verse is Hebrews 12:1-2, plans on majoring in Forensic Science while attending Southern Wesleyan.

Joining Clarkson from South Carolina is Lauren Smith. Smith hails from Greenville, SC. A libero and defensive specialist, she attends Woodmont High School. Her team was named the State Champions in 2026. She went on to receive All-Region and All-State honors along with being named the Defensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the 2026 season. Smith was named to both the JVA and AVCA Watch Lists, and is a member of the Beta Club at Woodmont.

Her favorite Bible verse is Jeremiah 29:11 which reads, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” She plans to major in Business Administration while attending SWU.

Rylie Barriger will join the Warriors from Lowell, Michigan. The setter attended Lowell High School where she accumulated several honors throughout her four seasons with the Red Arrow. She received All-Conference honors all four years of school. Barriger went on to be named to the All-Region First Team her sophomore through senior years. After receiving All-State Honorable Mention honors as a sophomore and junior, Barriger was named All-State during her senior season. She broke the school record in assists as a senior and went on to be named to the AVCA All-American Watchlist in the same year.

Barriger plans on majoring in Nursing while attending Southern Wesleyan.

Joining the Warriors from up in Salisbury, NC is Alexandra (Ali) Corl. Corl attended East Rowan High School where she served as an outside and right side hitter. She is a three time All-County recipient and a two time SPC All-Conference winner. Corl has also received All-Region honors three times during her high school career.

She plans on joining the Warriors this fall and majoring in Criminal Justice while attending Southern Wesleyan University.

Anaya Oswal will join the Warriors team via Coppell, Texas. She has served as a right side and outside hitter for the Cowboys of Coppell High School. Once getting to Southern Wesleyan this fall, Oswal plans on majoring in Business Administration.

Southern Wesleyan’s final signee in the 2026 signing class is Ashley Crick. Crick will travel up to Central, SC via Jacksonville, FL. A libero and defensive specialist, she attended Chris’s Church Academy. During her high school career, she was named to the 2026 Prep Volleyball High School Watch List and was a Top 10 Defensive Specialist for the Sunshine State Athletic Association. After the 2024 season, Crick received District Defensive Player of the Year honors. She has also received ACSI Distinguished Honors in both Academics and Athletics.

Crick plans to major in Recreation and Sports Management in Athletics during her time at Southern Wesleyan.