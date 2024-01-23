Danielle Hess brings a love for the town of Easley day in and day out. She just lights up when talking about the town that she grew up in. The dedicated employee of The City of Easley took some time to answer a couple of questions.

Q: What do you love about your current job that keeps you coming back to work each day?

HESS: One of the aspects I love most about my current job as the Program and Events Coordinator for the City of Easley is the strong sense of family among my colleagues. The supportive and collaborative environment creates a unique atmosphere where everyone is willing to help one another. This sense of camaraderie not only makes each day enjoyable but also enhances the overall work experience. Knowing that I am part of a team where everyone is invested in each other’s success is a driving force that keeps me motivated and eager to come back to work each day.

Q: You grew up in Easley and take a lot of pride in your hometown. Can you elaborate on that?

HESS: Yes, absolutely! I’ve lived in Easley my entire life and, interestingly, I’m still in the same house where I was raised. It’s a close-knit community with a lot of fond memories for me. The sense of familiarity and the bonds I’ve formed here make me proud to call Easley my hometown. Whether it’s the local events, friendly neighbors, or the unique charm of the area, there’s a lot to love about this city.

Q: What was your favorite teacher at school growing up in Easley?

HESS: I had a lot of teachers who impacted me throughout my school years. From Forest Acers Elementary School to Getty’s Middle School to Easley High School, I can still talk about each teacher I had in each grade (in a good way). That says a lot.

Q: You have a very militaristic family. Can you elaborate on that and what it means to you?

HESS: Yes, my family has a strong connection to the military, and it holds significant meaning for me. My brother served in the Marines, my papa had a long and dedicated career in the Air Force before retiring, and my sister is currently an officer in the Air Force. The values of discipline, commitment, and service run deep in our family. Each member’s contribution to the military has not only instilled a sense of pride but also a profound respect for the sacrifices and sense of duty that comes with serving in the armed forces. It’s a source of inspiration and a reminder of the importance of service to something greater than oneself.

Q: Can you talk about your 150-year project that you are currently working on?

HESS: I am beyond excited for the 150-year Anniversary of our beloved City of Easley. One exciting aspect is our Easley Fact Friday initiative every Friday. We’re dedicated to sharing interesting facts and stories about our town’s rich history. Additionally, we started Trivia Tuesday on the second Tuesday of every month, adding a fun and engaging way for the community to participate and learn more about Easley. Keep an eye out for announcements as we plan to continue this celebration throughout the year with more exciting events and activities!

Q: Often times, when people talk about Clemson University, they quickly talk about their sports. However, you mentioned how much you like the town of Clemson. Can you talk more about that?

HESS: While many associate Clemson University with its sports, my fondness for the town of Clemson goes beyond that. Even though I was living in Easley and commuting to classes, Clemson always felt like home to me. The sense of community, often referred to as the ‘Clemson family,’ is a real and welcoming aspect of the town. It’s more than just a university or a football team; it’s a place where everyone finds their niche and feels embraced. Whether it’s the inclusive atmosphere, the friendly faces, or the strong sense of belonging, Clemson holds a special place in my heart, and it’s more than just an academic institution – it’s a home for many.

Q: Beyond sports, what did you enjoy about going to Clemson University?

HESS: With my major (Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Management), whatever emphasis you pick the people in that emphasis become your family. I became very close to everyone who had the same emphasis as I did (Travel and Event Management), and this because mostly everyone starts in EDGE together and pretty much had every class after EDGE together until we graduated.

Favorites:

Local Restaurant: This is too hard to choose, I love all the local Easley Restaurants

Type of Music: Country but really a little bit of everything.

TV Show: Friends

Movie: Any Disney movie

Pro Team: New York Yankees

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.