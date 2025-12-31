PICKENS COUNTY — The Knights of Columbus in the United States started the Coats for Kids Program in 2009 as part of a Neighbors Helping Neighbors effort. Since then more than one million coats have been made available through local Councils. And locally, close to 100 coats were distributed by the Knights of Columbus through the local schools.

The local group – #9576 Peter Villano Council – Pickens/Easley participates in numerous fund-raising events. They have been a fixture at the Azalea Festival and Pumpkintown Fireman’s Festivals for decades. Other events are Blood Drive Pancake Breakfasts and Spaghetti Dinners. All proceeds are donated to worthy causes.

Since 2021 the Council has partnered with Hamrick’s of Easley to provide warm coats for local children. Each year the School District of Pickens County — some 23 schools — provides the team with a list of coats needed by size and gender.

Hamrick’s, a family-owned and community-oriented group has helped the council provide warm coats for families in need. They have been very generous with their staff’s time, searching to get the right sizes, colors, etc. In addition, Hamrick’s has provided steep discounts to help the council’s funds go farther.

“The Knights have been doing Coats for Kids ever since I’ve been here and that’s been eight or nine years, and it’s grown,” said George Waechter, who helped spearhead this big event and he’s been a Knight for over 45 years.

Added Grand Knight Leo Glaude, “Joe has been a Knight for several years and if it wasn’t for George, we wouldn’t have gotten this done today. I hope he continues to keep doing it — moving forward — since he is doing a great job with it.”

This year, 2025, the Knights placed their 500th coat in the local community to help keep kids warm.

Their motto: In Service to One — In Service to All.