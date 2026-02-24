New Business: Elevate Barbers

EASLEY — It’s been a goal of hers to own her own barbershop one day.

But it’s more of an upscale barbershop, located at 1097 S. Pendleton in Easley. Ruth Villazan has totally redesigned the inside of the former AllState office with a freshly-painted color of forest green, new flooring and a waiting room that comfortably sits close to eight people with refreshments and snacks. A nicely-decorated bathroom is off to the side. Plus, there is an 85-inch television and two 65-inch TVs always on with ESPN or one that features that big game. The volume of the TVs, though, is always turned down so you can still have conversations and visit. Music is also played throughout the day.

Welcome, Elevate Barbers.

“I wanted something upscale, but also something that caters to everybody,” said Villazan, who officially opened on January 20. “I didn’t want it to be too fancy, but to where everyone felt comfortable when they came in. Right now (on the televisions), I have it on the Olympics. I always have it on ESPN and any of the sports channels.”

Continued Villazan, “The most I spend with one guy is about an hour with a beard trim and a shave. My conversations are easier and just the work itself is easier.”

Villazan said they are currently open Tuesday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Several local residents remember Villazan (Hodges) as the 2011 Pickens High School graduate. She played volleyball her freshman year at PHS, but quickly turned to the musical side of it all. Villazan went on to find her niche in cutting hair at Paul Mitchell The School Greenville.

“My parents were like you have to do something,” laughed Villazan. “Why don’t you try cosmetology? I tried to do college and that didn’t work out. My last option, honestly, was doing hair. I went to cosmetology school thinking I wanted to do women’s hair. I graduated and they found me a job as an assistant at a salon in Travelers Rest.”

Villazan has been cutting hair for close to 12 years (men’s hair for 11 years) and is now the sole owner of her own barbershop. She has been married to Juan Carlos for the past nine years and they have a daughter (age 6) and a son (age 3).

Added Villazan, “This is nice to have something to be able to call my own and hopefully grow.”